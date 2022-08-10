Polyimide Film Market to Record a CAGR of 10.07%, 3M Co. and Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Polyimide Film Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

3M Co., Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kaneka Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Taimide Tech. Inc., Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

The report also covers the following areas:

Polyimide Film Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Electrical And Electronics



Automotive



Aerospace



Other

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Polyimide Film Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Application Segments

The electrical and electronics segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The characteristics of polyimide films, such as their ability to maintain their physical, mechanical, and electrical properties under high temperatures, are expected to drive their use in this segment.

Polyimide Film Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist polyimide film market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polyimide film market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polyimide film market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyimide film market vendors

Polyimide Film Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.07% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.38 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kaneka Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Taimide Tech. Inc., Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Kaneka Corp.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Taimide Tech. Inc.

Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd.

Ube Industries Ltd.

Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

