Polyimide Film Market to Record a CAGR of 10.07%, 3M Co. and Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Aug 10, 2022, 04:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyimide film market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.
The polyimide film market size is expected to grow by USD 1.08 bn from 2020 to 2025. Technavio's latest market analysis report estimates that the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.07% during the forecast period.
Polyimide Film Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
3M Co., Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kaneka Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Taimide Tech. Inc., Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- 3M Co. - The company offers polyimide film such as Polyimide Film Tape 5413, which does not soften at elevated temperatures.
- Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. - The company offers polyimide film such as Hybrid Polyimide Film, which exhibits high metal adhesion and durability, high dimensional stability against temperature and humidity, and prevents diffusion of metallic ions, thus improving ionic migration resistance.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA - The company offers polyimide films such as CHEMFILM TH PI Film, which provide excellent electrical, thermal, physical, and chemical properties over a wide temperature range in a lightweight package, making them superior for electrical insulation applications.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers polyimide film such as Kapton Polyimide film, which has extreme versatility and thermal performance and provides unlimited potential.
- Kaneka Corp. - The company offers polyimide films such as Apical and Pixeo BP, which are high-performance films with extreme heat resistance and are used in a range of applications from mobile phones to aircraft and space satellites.
The report also covers the following areas:
Polyimide Film Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Application
- Electrical And Electronics
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Other
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Polyimide Film Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Application Segments
The electrical and electronics segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The characteristics of polyimide films, such as their ability to maintain their physical, mechanical, and electrical properties under high temperatures, are expected to drive their use in this segment.
Polyimide Film Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist polyimide film market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the polyimide film market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the polyimide film market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyimide film market vendors
|
Polyimide Film Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.07%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.08 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.38
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kaneka Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Taimide Tech. Inc., Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Kaneka Corp.
- Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- Taimide Tech. Inc.
- Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd.
- Ube Industries Ltd.
- Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
