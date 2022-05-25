Polyimide Films Market is to Reach USD 2058.6 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.1%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Polyimide Films Market is Segmented by Type ( Benzene Polyimide Film, Biphenyl Polyimide Films), By Application (Electrical And Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemical Industry Category.

The global Polyimide Films market size is estimated to be worth USD 1365 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2058.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Polyimide Films market

Increasing demand for polyimide films and tapes in emerging countries, particularly in the electrical and electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries, as well as a desire for transparent polyimide films, are some of the factors driving the Polyimide Films market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF POLYIMIDE FILMS MARKET

Polyimide films are better for electrical insulation applications because they have outstanding electrical, thermal, physical, and chemical properties over a wide temperature range in a lightweight package. Polyimides are dielectrics and insulating materials that are widely employed in electronics and electrical engineering applications, ranging from low voltage microelectronics to high voltage engineering. Thus the increasing application in the electronics and electrical industry is expected to drive the growth of the Polyimide Films market. They are valued for their good physical qualities (thermal, electrical, and mechanical properties), as well as the ease with which they may be coated from either a liquid or a gas phase. As a result, polyimides are used to effectively segregate metal levels or electrodes at different electrical potentials in a variety of applications.

In commercial and military airplanes, space vehicles, satellites, and missiles, polyimide film is a preferred material for wire and cable insulation. Polyimide films generate insulation with better heat-sealability, abrasion and cut-through resistance, and excellent dielectric and thinsulate properties. The heat-resistant polymer materials polyimide and composite materials are at the top of the list. Additionally, they have excellent UV and radiation resistance, and hence play a major role in the aviation and space industries. The use of materials in spacecraft structures in aviation, solar batteries, and liquid crystal display technology at home and abroad, as well as some recent scientific research advances in these sectors, were discussed. The reasons for accelerating the development of high-performance materials, such as polyimide, were discussed.

Polymer matrix composites are rapidly replacing metal parts in the aerospace sector, and they provide numerous advantages over the metal parts they are replacing. The temperature range is great, making it appropriate for the rigors of space travel. It is utilized as an exterior layer for spacecraft insulation. It is located in the circuits of the cameras on space missions and helps convey views back to Earth. It also provides special protection in spacesuits. This factor is expected to increase the growth of the Polyimide Films market.

Furthermore, growing application in the automotive industry is predicted to fuel the Polyimide Films market. Its physical qualities, such as flexibility, bondability, lightweight, and ability to be punched, shaped, and attached to a broad variety of substrates, including metal and other films, allows it to be used in various automobile applications.

POLYIMIDE FILMS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, Electrical And Electronics are expected to be the most lucrative segment. Manufacturers of consumer electronics are looking for an alternative to metal and glass, and these polyimide films and tapes provide them with the best price-performance ratio.

Based on region, Asia-pacific is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Polyimide films are in high demand due to the region's burgeoning electronics industry. Polyimide films and tapes are used instead of glass in the manufacture of mobile device displays because they are lighter, thinner, and more difficult to shatter.

Key Players

3M

Arakawa Chemicals Industries

DowDuPont

Kaneka Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals

Saint-Gobain

UBE INDUSTRIES

SOURCE Valuates Reports