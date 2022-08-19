Polyisoprene Rubber Market Size to Grow by USD 172.54 Million, China Petrochemical Corp. and JSR Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our FREE PDF Sample Report

Polyisoprene Rubber Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the polyisoprene rubber market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bridgestone Corp., Chemspec Ltd., China Petrochemical Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eni Spa, JSR Corp., Kent Elastomer Products Inc., Kraton Corp., Kuraray Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Lotte Corp, Ningbo Jinhai ChenguangChemical Corp., Puyang United Chemical Co. Ltd., Qingdao Tpi New Material Co. Ltd., SIBUR Holding PJSC, Sintez Kauchuk JSC, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., TotalEnergies SE, Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and Zeon Corp. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

China Petrochemical Corp. - The company offers polyisoprene rubbers namely Styrene isoprene styrene block copolymer.

JSR Corp. - The company offers polyisoprene rubbers for tires, belts, various industrial products, shoes, adhesives, rubber threads, rubber bands, surgical gloves, and balloon catheters.

Kent Elastomer Products Inc. - The company offers synthetic polyisoprene rubbers.

Kraton Corp. - The company offers polyisoprene rubber, namely Cariflex.

Kuraray Co. Ltd. - The company offers polyisoprene rubbers, namely Homopolymer LIR.

The report also covers the following areas:

Polyisoprene Rubber Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

Application

Tire



Non-tire

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Polyisoprene Rubber Market 2022-2026:Revenue-generating Application Segments

The tire segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for automobiles and the rise in the productivity of automobiles across the world. Moreover, black-loaded compounds are used in tire applications on a large scale. They are used for the production of certain critical compounds, quality, uniformity, and enhanced flow properties. This would help tire producers in meeting high standards.

Polyisoprene Rubber Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist polyisoprene rubber market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polyisoprene rubber market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polyisoprene rubber market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyisoprene rubber market vendors

Polyisoprene Rubber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 172.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.66 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bridgestone Corp., Chemspec Ltd., China Petrochemical Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eni Spa, JSR Corp., Kent Elastomer Products Inc., Kraton Corp., Kuraray Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Lotte Corp, Ningbo Jinhai ChenguangChemical Corp., Puyang United Chemical Co. Ltd., Qingdao Tpi New Material Co. Ltd., SIBUR Holding PJSC, Sintez Kauchuk JSC, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., TotalEnergies SE, Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and Zeon Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio