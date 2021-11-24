Polymega™ HD Modular Game Console Releases, Reveals N64 Support with EM05 Ultra Element Module Set

With Polymega, retrogaming fans can play an ever-growing list of classic game cartridge and CD-based game systems in high-definition, without the clutter and sub-par video quality of decades-old hardware. It supports original classic games media and controllers for everything from the 8-bit NES, up to difficult to emulate 32-bit systems such as the Sega Saturn and now N64. It's the perfect game console for players looking for an authentic, yet modern classic games experience for their living room.

Polymega was recently reviewed by Polygon , Nintendo Life , PCMag , and YouTube influencers like Metal Jesus Rocks .

Key Features

First CD-compatible retro console (playable only on Base Unit, no module required)

Limitlessly expandable modules for cartridge game support, now with N64 support.

Best in class input latency (under 1 frame of delay)

Install your games and create a beautiful digital library

Shop for digital releases (coming soon)

Connect and shop for games and more

HDTV-compatible light gun (GC01)

Powerful Intel Coffee Lake S-based CPU

No complicated setup

Pricing & Availability

Polymega can be configured now starting at $449.99 USD for the Base Unit, with modules available for $79.99 each at Polymega's website.

About Playmaji

Playmaji, Inc. is a California-based specialty developer, producer, and manufacturer of next-generation video game-related products for new and retro game consoles. The team has a diverse background and has shipped products such as AAA video games Ratchet & Clank and Titanfall, digital storefronts Google Chrome Store, Vizio M-Series TVs, and the Roku 2, 3, and 4K TV boxes. To learn more about Playmaji and Polymega, please visit https://www.polymega.com .

