Polymer Binders Market by Type, Form, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing construction industry globally to drive the polymer binders market in the architectural coatings & construction additives applications.



The polymer binders market is estimated to be USD 24.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 35.0 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.8%. Majority of polymer binders' applications, such as architectural coatings, adhesives & sealants, and construction additives, are related to the construction industry. The growth in the construction industry will have a favorable impact on the growth of the polymer binders market. In the construction industry, polymer binders are used in the tile adhesive, repair mortar, decorative mortar, waterproofing mortar, and skim coats applications to improve mortar properties such as workability, durability, and tensile strength. The global construction output will grow by 85% to reach USD 15.5 trillion by 2030. China, the US, and India, three major countries, are expected to contribute more than 50% to the overall growth of the construction industry due to economic growth in these economies. According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), based on the current growth rate of APAC, the region requires an investment of USD 1.7 trillion till 2030 for its infrastructure.



The construction additives application segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The construction additives application segment is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023, owing to the increased demand for polymer binders in the tiling & flooring, mortar mix, plastering, and insulation systems applications.The excellent bonding strength of polymer binders makes them suitable for mortar modifications.



In addition, the growing population creates demand for both public and private construction projects, which will increase the demand for polymer binders in the construction additives application.



APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing polymer binders market.



APAC is estimated to account for the largest share of the polymer binders market in 2018, owing to the rapidly growing construction industry which creates demand for polymer binders in the architectural coatings, construction additives, and adhesives & sealants applications. According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), based on the current growth rate of APAC, the region requires an investment of USD 1.7 trillion till 2030 for its infrastructure development to meet the growing population's infrastructure need. In APAC, China and India are the largest producer and consumer of textile products, globally. They are also the largest and third-largest textile industry, respectively, which is favorable for the growth of the polymer binders market in the textile & carpets application.



The key companies profiled in this report on the polymer binders market include BASF (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Wacker (Germany), Celanese (US), Arkema (France), Trinseo (US), Taogosei (Japan), Synthomer (UK), Dairen Chemical (Taiwan), and OMNOVA (US).



