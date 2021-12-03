Polymer Matrix Composites Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% by 2026|Evolving Opportunities with Arkema SA & BASF SE |17000+ Technavio Reports

Polymer Matrix Composites Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our polymer matrix composites market report covers the following areas:

Polymer Matrix Composites Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing demand for polymer matrix composites in the automotive industry and the growth of the aerospace industry will offer immense growth opportunities. Challenges associated with fiber-reinforcement polymer matrix composites will impede the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Polymer Matrix Composites Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Aircraft And Aerospace Industry



Automotive Industry



Marine



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Polymer Matrix Composites Market 2022-2026: Key Regions

35% of the growth will originate from North America for the polymer matrix composites market . The US is the key market for polymer matrix composites in the region. The increase in the demand for consumer goods and the rising adoption of polymer matrix composites in the construction industry will facilitate the polymer matrix composites market growth in North America.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Polymer Matrix Composites Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist polymer matrix composites market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polymer matrix composites market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polymer matrix composites market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polymer matrix composites market vendors

Related Reports:

Polymer Modified Bitumen Market -The polymer-modified bitumen market share should rise by USD 2.73 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.23%. Download a sample report now!

Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market -The polymer-based solubility enhancement excipients market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.08 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.30%. Download a sample now!

Polymer Matrix Composites Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.50% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.60 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema SA, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hexcel Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Toray Industries Inc., and TPI Composites Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio