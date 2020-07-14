Polymeric Group Announces Licensing of SilvaKure(TM) Antimicrobial Coatings Technology

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymeric Group announced today plans to license their patented SilvaKure™ antimicrobial coating technology to companies interested in protecting surface areas from bacterial and viral contagions as a first line of defense in preventing the chance of cross-contamination and human transference.

SilvaKure™ was developed and patented by chemists at Polymeric in 2011 as an added protective property for their line of FORTIFI™ UV-curable and water-based functional coatings and has been widely used for many projects, especially in the medical and healthcare industries. Using silver ion technology, an antimicrobial substance that is REACH-compliant and approved by the EPA, FDA and NSF for its broad-spectrum performance, FORTIFI™ functional coatings with SilvaKure™ technology are recognized for their ability to inhibit the growth of bacterial, viral, and fungal pathogens throughout the lifetime of the coated product. Recently, FORTIFI™ UV-curable and water-based coatings underwent JIS Z2801 testing for efficacy and were determined to be up to 99.999% effective in preventing bacterial growth for common and problematic bacteria.

"We understand the urgent need for effective, practical ways to provide long-term antimicrobial properties to surface areas in a wide variety of environments," says Terry Amerine, VP- Sales & Marketing for Polymeric Group. "That is the basis for our decision to license our SilvaKure™ antimicrobial coating technology, to help organizations adapt their business model to meet these safety demands."

FORTIFI™ functional coatings are specifically formulated to meet a wide variety of end application requirements and to enhance the overall performance of the coated product or surface. FORTIFI™ functional coatings are designed to work on a wide variety of materials and surfaces including PVC, acrylic, PET, HDPE, paper and board, coated metals and more.

"By integrating SilvaKure™ antimicrobial technology at the manufacturing stage of our FORTIFI™ functional coatings, we are able to protect the surface while also providing antimicrobial properties for the lifespan of the surface itself," says Dev Sarma, Polymeric Group Chief Technology Officer. "We are actively working with several universities in the United States and Europe to further test the efficacy of the SilvaKure technology against a host of novel bacterial and viral pathogens. To date, the test results have been truly outstanding."

For more information about SilvaKure™ antimicrobial technology, including licensing opportunities, call Terry Amerine at 913.213.7980 or email him at [email protected].

About Polymeric Group

Polymeric Group was founded in 1993 by a blend of chemists, color specialists and entrepreneurs with one goal in mind: develop customized inks and technologically advanced coatings to solve unique print application challenges to help our clients better compete. For more information about Polymeric Group, visit www.polymericgroup.com.

