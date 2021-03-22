Polymyalgia Rheumatica Treatment Market to Record a Robust Growth at a CAGR of 13.60% for the Study Period (2018-2030), states DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Polymyalgia Rheumatica, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Polymyalgia Rheumatica market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Polymyalgia Rheumatica market report also proffers an analysis of recent Polymyalgia Rheumatica treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Glucocorticoids (GCs) are the mainstay therapy for Polymyalgia Rheumatica patients. Low doses of GCs (prednisone or equivalent of 10–20 mg daily) are usually effective. Clinicians often use the rapid resolution of symptoms to low prednisone doses (≤20 mg) to confirm Polymyalgia Rheumatica diagnosis. Higher doses should be initiated only in patients suspected of having Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA). There are no standardized protocols for tapering prednisone in Polymyalgia Rheumatica.

Relapses in Polymyalgia Rheumatica are common, and most patients require prolonged Glucocorticoids therapy. Other alternatives to Glucocorticoids have been evaluated for Polymyalgia Rheumatica treatment, but results have been disappointing to date. In clinical practice, methotrexate may be considered for the subset of Polymyalgia Rheumatica patients with frequent relapses resulting in the inability to taper prednisone or in patients with GC toxicity.

The corticosteroid drug deflazacort is being studied for the treatment of Polymyalgia Rheumatica. Deflazacort may be an effective alternative to prednisone and may also have fewer side effects, but more studies are needed to determine the long-term safety and effectiveness of this drug.

Despite an expanding field of targeted biological therapies available for the treatment of inflammatory disorders, no biological agents are recommended for the treatment of PMR. Infliximab ( Remicade , others), a tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor, did not show any benefit in newly diagnosed patients with PMR in a single prospective randomized trial. The anti-IL-17 agent Secukinumab ( Cosentyx ) and the anti-IL-1β agent canakinumab ( Ilaris ) failed to impact PMR disease activity to the same degree as prednisone in a 3-arm proof of concept study, leading to study termination

However, the situation is expected to undergo a paradigm shift in the coming years as some of the major market players such as Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, and others are developing PMR therapies to improve treatment scenario

and others are developing PMR therapies to improve treatment scenario The Polymyalgia Rheumatica market will surge due to the launch of emerging therapies such as Tocilizumab, Abatacept and Baricitinib, during the forecast period [2021-2030].

Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), which is closely related to Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA), is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by muscle pain, stiffness, and additional generalized systemic symptoms such as fatigue, low-grade fever, and/or a general feeling of ill health.

PMR can be a relatively benign condition that is extremely responsive to treatment. In some rare cases, permanent muscle weakness, degeneration and loss of muscle mass, and disability may occur. The PMR cause is unknown, although immunological factors and familial tendencies have been suspected.

According to DelveInsight's analysts, the total Polymyalgia Rheumatica prevalent cases were 1,708,823 cases in the 7MM in 2020. Also, it has been observed that PMR is more prominent in females as compared to males.

The Polymyalgia Rheumatica Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:





Total Prevalence of PMR

Gender-specific Prevalence of PMR

Diagnosed Cases of Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) in PMR

Prevalent Cases of Polymyalgia Rheumatica based on clinical Manifestation

Polymyalgia Rheumatica Treatment Market

Polymyalgia Rheumatica is a common inflammatory condition, and markers of inflammation are often elevated. Clinicians are often faced with the challenge of distinguishing PMR from other conditions, particularly rheumatoid arthritis and spondyloarthropathy that can mimic PMR symptoms in the geriatric population. Additionally, there is an association between PMR and Giant Cell Arteritis, a common large-vessel vasculitis that also affects people over the age of 50. Imaging of the large vessels in asymptomatic patients with PMR often reveals findings of subclinical vasculitis.

To establish a PMR diagnosis, imaging studies are not required, but ultrasonography appears to add to the specificity of the diagnosis and, therefore, should be considered. Several PMR diagnostic criteria have been proposed based on retrospective clinical series. Most of these include an age cutoff, the presence of bilateral shoulder girdle and hip girdle pain, morning stiffness, and elevated markers of inflammation. Given the absence of specific PMR tests, clinicians often use a prompt response to Glucocorticoids (GCs) to confirm the Polymyalgia Rheumatica diagnosis. However, other conditions that mimic PMR also respond to GC therapy.

Presently, there are no specific tests for the diagnosis of PMR, and clinicians rely on a combination of history, physical examination, laboratory tests, and imaging studies to make a Polymyalgia Rheumatica diagnosis.

Several companies are working to evaluate challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Polymyalgia Rheumatica R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat PMR.

Polymyalgia Rheumatica Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

Tocilizumab: Roche Chugai

Abatacept: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Baricitinib: Eli Lilly

And several others.

To conclude, the Polymyalgia Rheumatica market is set to gain traction because of the market drivers such as treat-to-target (TTT) approach, robust pipeline, improved imaging techniques, and the increasing number of cases; however, a few impediments like dearth of knowledge regarding etiology, and lack of specific diagnosis might hinder the Polymyalgia Rheumatica market growth .

Scope of the Polymyalgia Rheumatica Market Insight Report





Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030). Polymyalgia Rheumatica Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By Polymyalgia Rheumatica Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Polymyalgia Rheumatica : Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly , and several others.

Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights on Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) 2 Polymyalgia Rheumatica Report Introduction 3 Polymyalgia Rheumatica Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Polymyalgia Rheumatica 5 Disease Background and Overview: Polymyalgia Rheumatica 6 Management and Polymyalgia Rheumatica Treatment 7 Polymyalgia Rheumatica Epidemiology and Patient Population 7.1 The United States Polymyalgia Rheumatica Epidemiology 7.2 EU5 Countries Polymyalgia Rheumatica Epidemiology 7.2.1. Germany 7.2.2. France 7.2.3. Italy 7.2.4. Spain 7.2.5. The United Kingdom 7.3 Japan Polymyalgia Rheumatica Epidemiology 8 Organisations contributing towards Polymyalgia Rheumatica 9 Polymyalgia Rheumatica Patient Journey 10 Case Reports 11 Polymyalgia Rheumatica Emerging Therapies 11.1 Tocilizumab: Roche Chugai 11.2 Abatacept: Bristol-Myers Squibb 11.3 Baricitinib: Eli Lilly 12 7MM Polymyalgia Rheumatica Market Analysis 13 PMR Market Outlook by Country 14 The United States Polymyalgia Rheumatica Market Outlook 15 EU-5 Polymyalgia Rheumatica Market Outlook 15.1 Germany Market Size 15.2 France Market Size 15.3 Italy Market Size 15.4 Spain Market Size 15.5 United Kingdom Market Size 16 Japan Polymyalgia Rheumatica Market Outlook 17 KOL Views 18 Polymyalgia Rheumatica Market Access 19 Polymyalgia Rheumatica Market Drivers 20 Polymyalgia Rheumatica Market Barriers 21 Polymyalgia Rheumatica SWOT Analysis 22 Polymyalgia Rheumatica Unmet Needs 23 Appendix 24 Bibliography 25 Report Methodology 26 DelveInsight Capabilities 27 Disclaimer 28 About DelveInsight

