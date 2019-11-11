Polynesian Adventure Tours Announces Key Additions to its Management Team

HONOLULU, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polynesian Adventure Tours, LLC today announced the expansion of its management team in response to continued growth following the company's acquisition by Transportation Charter Services (TCS) two years ago.

Marc Rubenstein joins the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He will oversee all daily operations and reports to Terry Fischer, President. Mr. Rubenstein will be based in the Polynesian Adventure Tours headquarters in Honolulu. He brings a broad range of experience in Hawaii's tourism industry, including over 23 years in key leadership roles within the ground transportation sector. "We're delighted to have Marc join us at Poly Ad and we're confident he'll contribute greatly to our growth. His experience is an ideal fit as we continue expanding our position in the key segments we serve," said Terry Fischer.

The company also announced the appointment of Kelly Camps as Director of Cruise and Business Development. She will also be based in Honolulu headquarters and will focus on enlarging the company's shore excursion business, further building its charter and tour programs, and contributing to sightseeing product development. "Kelly's extensive tourism background with more than 19 years of operations leadership and product development experience at a global tour operator make her an ideal addition to our management team," said Terry Fischer.

About Polynesian Adventure Tours, LLC

Polynesian Adventure Tours LLC has provided quality ground transportation services on the Hawaiian Islands of Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island of Hawaii for over four decades. It operates charters, cruise line shore excursions, and sightseeing tours on each of the main islands. www.polyad.com. Polynesian Adventure Tours (Poly Ad) was acquired by principals of Transportation Charter Services (TCS) in October, 2017. TCS has operated in the Los Angeles and Orange County metropolitan areas since 1984, providing charter bus and group transportation services to discerning clients. It also has a division in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Over the past 30 years, TCS has earned the reputation as a national leader in the charter bus industry www.tcsbus.com.

Contact:

Eric Burgoyne

Vice President Sales and Marketing

Polynesian Adventure Tours, LLC

www.polyad.com

(808) 833-3000

228988@email4pr.com mailto:eric@polyad.com

SOURCE Polynesian Adventure Tours

Related Links

https://www.polyad.com

