Polyol Sweeteners Market Size Worth $9.3 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyol sweeteners market size is expected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 6.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for the product as a functional ingredient in various application segments, such as bakery & confectionery, oral care, and pharmaceuticals, is projected to drive the market over the forecast period. Shifting consumer preference for low-calorie foods coupled with growing concerns regarding health issues, such as diabetes, obesity, and heart diseases, is anticipated to spur the industry growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Sorbitol-based sweetener is projected to be the largest type segment ascending at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period

This growth is credited to the growing product demand in the dietary supplements and dairy processing industries as a low-calorie functional ingredient and as a substitute to conventional sugar

Food & beverages application segment accounted for the maximum market share of more than 41% in 2019 owing to the widespread consumption of sorbitol, erythritol, and isomalt in packaged goods, such as frozen desserts, chocolates, and bread rolls

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast years on account of rising number of confectionery, oral care, and chewing gum manufacturers in the region

Key players are adopting various strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions and investments in R&D, to increase their market share

Rising demand for low-calorie sweeteners in carbonated beverages and processed foods is projected to further augment the market growth. Polyol sweeteners are widely used in the pharmaceutical sector as excipients to manufacture pharmaceutical products and to treat health issues related to brain, kidney, and heart. Furthermore, polyols, such as mannitol and sorbitol, are utilized as humectants and bulking agents for tableting applications.

The demand for polyol sweeteners in Europe is projected to witness a high growth on account of the rising consumption of processed foods, such as baked goods, desserts, and yogurt, in Germany, U.K., The Netherlands, and Spain. Moreover, growing penetration of organic oral care products market in the region as a result of the rising importance of herbal ingredients is anticipated to expand the application scope for polyol sweeteners.

Grand View Research has segmented the global polyol sweeteners market on the basis of product, form, function, application, and region:

Polyol Sweeteners Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Sorbitol



Xylitol



Mannitol



Maltitol



Isomalt



Others

Polyol Sweeteners Form Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Powder



Liquid

Polyol Sweeteners Function Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Flavoring & Sweetening Agents



Bulking Agents



Excipients



Humectants



Others

Polyol Sweeteners Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Food & Beverages



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Pharmaceuticals



Others

Polyol Sweeteners Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia & New Zealand

&

Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE

List of Key Players of Polyol Sweeteners Market

Cargill, Inc.

Sweeteners Plus, LLC

B Food Science Co., Ltd.

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Ingredion Inc.

Roquette Frères

PT. Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Ltd.

Tereos

SPI Pharma

HYET Sweet

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

DFI Corp.

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

& Chemicals Ltd. Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Shandong Futaste Co.

Dancheng Caixin Sugar Industry Co. Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

DuPont

zuChem

Zibo Shunda Biotech Co., Ltd.

Hylen Co., Ltd.

Beneo

Foodchem International Corp.

