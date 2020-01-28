PolyOne Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

CLEVELAND, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) today reported its full year and fourth quarter results for 2019. Full year GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.97 in 2019 compared to $1.09 in 2018. Adjusted earnings per share in 2019 increased 12% to $1.69, from $1.51 in 2018.

Fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.08 in 2019 compared to a loss of $0.02 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.34 in the fourth quarter of 2019 exceeded the $0.30 expected at the time of the company's fourth quarter outlook announcement. The better than expected earnings were driven primarily by record performance from Advanced Composites.

Special items for the fourth quarter of 2019 included acquisition-related costs, partially offset by a favorable mark-to-market pension adjustment. Special items in the fourth quarter of 2018 are primarily related to an unfavorable mark-to-market pension adjustment (Attachment 3).

"Overall results for the fourth quarter were better than expected, and I'm pleased to report 12% adjusted EPS growth for the full year," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, PolyOne Corporation. "Our investments in composites and other sustainable solutions helped to distinguish our performance, as Specialty Engineered Materials (SEM) led the way in both the fourth quarter and the full year."

The company noted that for the full year, SEM increased revenue and operating income by 16% and 20%, respectively. Growth in composites and wire and cable applications more than offset lower sales and operating income in Europe and Asia primarily resulting from weaker automotive demand. The latter demand conditions also negatively impacted the Color, Additives and Inks segment for the full year and fourth quarter.

"I also want to highlight our Distribution business, which increased operating income to a new record of $75 million for the year despite challenging end market dynamics," Mr. Patterson continued.

"2019 marks our tenth consecutive year of adjusted EPS growth, which is a milestone accomplishment. It was also the year we took two major steps forward in our specialty transformation with the divestiture of PP&S for $775 million and the definitive agreement for the acquisition of Clariant Masterbatch," Mr. Patterson said.

As the company disclosed in December, the Clariant transaction is expected to add $1.15 billion of annual revenue, and with run rate synergies will add $0.85 to adjusted EPS (excluding step-up of depreciation and amortization) and increase EBITDA from specialty applications to greater than 85% on a pro forma basis.

Commenting on the company's outlook, Mr. Patterson said, "We embark on the new year with clear momentum and confidence in our ability to deliver double-digit adjusted EPS growth in 2020 and beyond. With a more specialty portfolio and less exposure to cyclical end markets, we believe our best days are ahead."

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2019 revenues of $2.9 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company adds value to global customers and improves sustainability through formulating materials, such as:

Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation

Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

PolyOne employs approximately 5,600 associates, is certified ACC Responsible Care® and is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

Attachment 1

PolyOne Corporation Summary of Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Sales $ 658.6



$ 677.1



$ 2,862.7



$ 2,881.0

Operating income 20.5



30.2



156.8



178.6

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne

shareholders 6.4



(1.3)



75.5



87.7

Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

attributable to PolyOne shareholders $ 0.08



$ (0.02)



$ 0.98



$ 1.10

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

attributable to PolyOne shareholders $ 0.08



$ (0.02)



$ 0.97



$ 1.09



































Senior management uses comparisons of adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne shareholders and diluted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne shareholders, excluding special items, to assess performance and facilitate comparability of results. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to PolyOne's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure PolyOne's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of

Income $

EPS

$

EPS















Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne

shareholders $ 6.4



$ 0.08



$ (1.3)



$ (0.02)

Special items, after tax (Attachment 3) 19.9



0.26



20.6



0.26

Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items $ 26.3



$ 0.34



$ 19.3



$ 0.24





Year Ended

December 31, 2019

Year Ended

December 31, 2018 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of

Income $

EPS

$

EPS















Net income from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne

shareholders $ 75.5



$ 0.97



$ 87.7



$ 1.09

Special items, after tax (Attachment 3) 55.8



0.72



33.6



0.42

Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items $ 131.3



$ 1.69



$ 121.3



$ 1.51



Attachment 2

PolyOne Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Sales $ 658.6



$ 677.1



$ 2,862.7



$ 2,881.0

Cost of sales 505.3



536.2



2,205.5



2,256.2

Gross margin 153.3



140.9



657.2



624.8

Selling and administrative expense 132.8



110.7



500.4



446.2

Operating income 20.5



30.2



156.8



178.6

Interest expense, net (11.9)



(15.6)



(59.5)



(62.8)

Debt extinguishment costs —



(1.0)



—



(1.1)

Other income (expense), net 10.7



(14.9)



12.1



(12.9)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 19.3



(1.3)



109.4



101.8

Income taxes (12.9)



(0.2)



(33.7)



(14.4)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations 6.4



(1.5)



75.7



87.4

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 458.9



12.7



513.1



72.1

Net income $ 465.3



$ 11.2



$ 588.8



$ 159.5

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests —



0.2



(0.2)



0.3

Net income attributable to PolyOne common shareholders $ 465.3



$ 11.4



$ 588.6



$ 159.8

















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to PolyOne common shareholders - Basic:







Continuing operations $ 0.08



$ (0.02)



$ 0.98



$ 1.10

Discontinued operations 5.97



0.17



6.64



0.91

Total $ 6.05



$ 0.15



$ 7.62



$ 2.01

















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to PolyOne common shareholders - Diluted:







Continuing operations $ 0.08



$ (0.02)



$ 0.97



$ 1.09

Discontinued operations 5.92



0.16



6.61



0.90

Total $ 6.00



$ 0.14



$ 7.58



$ 1.99

















Cash dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.203



$ 0.195



$ 0.788



$ 0.720

















Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per common share:







Basic 76.9



78.6



77.2



79.7

Diluted 77.5



79.2



77.7



80.4



Attachment 3

PolyOne Corporation Summary of Special Items (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

Special items (1) Three Months Ended December

31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of sales:













Restructuring costs $ —



$ (0.1)



$ 0.3



$ (0.6)

Environmental remediation costs 0.3



(3.9)



(10.1)



(23.1)

Reimbursement of previously incurred environmental costs 0.5



0.5



4.5



4.3

Acquisition related costs —



0.2



(2.0)



(1.6)

Impact on cost of sales 0.8



(3.3)



(7.3)



(21.0)

















Selling and administrative expense:













Restructuring, legal and other (4.4)



(4.8)



(19.4)



(17.0)

Acquisition earnout adjustments (15.7)



(0.7)



(36.4)



(0.7)

Acquisition related costs (5.3)



(1.0)



(8.6)



(3.7)

Impact on selling and administrative expense (25.4)



(6.5)



(64.4)



(21.4)

















Impact on operating income (24.6)



(9.8)



(71.7)



(42.4)

















Debt extinguishment costs —



(1.0)



—



(1.1)

Other income, net 0.1



0.2



0.5



0.4

Pension & other post-retirement benefits - mark-to-market adjustment 9.5



(15.6)



9.5



(15.6)

Impact on income from continuing operations before income taxes (15.0)



(26.2)



(61.7)



(58.7)

Income tax (expense) benefit on above special items (0.4)



5.5



11.1



14.7

Tax adjustments(2) (4.5)



0.1



(5.2)



10.4

Impact of special items on net income from continuing operations

attributable to PolyOne Shareholders $ (19.9)



$ (20.6)



$ (55.8)



$ (33.6)

















Diluted earnings per common share impact $ (0.26)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.72)



$ (0.42)

















Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted earnings per

share:













Diluted 77.5



79.2

77.7



80.4





















(1) Special items include charges related to specific strategic initiatives or financial restructuring such as: consolidation of operations; debt extinguishment costs; costs incurred directly in relation to acquisitions or divestitures, including adjustments related to contingent consideration; employee separation costs resulting from personnel reduction programs, plant realignment costs, executive separation agreements; asset impairments; mark-to-market adjustments associated with actuarial gains and losses on pension and other post-retirement benefit plans; environmental remediation costs, fines, penalties and related insurance recoveries related to facilities no longer owned or closed in prior years; gains and losses on the divestiture of operating businesses, joint ventures and equity investments; gains and losses on facility or property sales or disposals; results of litigation, fines or penalties, where such litigation (or action relating to the fines or penalties) arose prior to the commencement of the performance period; one-time, non-recurring items; and the effect of changes in accounting principles or other such laws or provisions affecting reported results.



(2) Tax adjustments include the net tax benefit/expense from one-time income tax items, the set-up or reversal of uncertain tax position reserves and deferred income tax valuation allowance adjustments.

Attachment 4

PolyOne Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions)



Year Ended

December 31, 2019

Year Ended

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 864.7



$ 170.9

Accounts receivable, net 326.8



347.2

Inventories, net 260.9



284.6

Current assets held for sale —



129.7

Other current assets 54.0



66.4

Total current assets 1,506.4



998.8

Property, net 407.4



384.5

Goodwill 685.7



639.1

Intangible assets, net 469.3



422.4

Operating lease assets, net 63.8



—

Non-current assets held for sale —



124.5

Other non-current assets 133.3



154.0

Total assets $ 3,265.9



$ 2,723.3









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term and current portion of long-term debt $ 18.4



$ 19.4

Accounts payable 283.3



305.0

Current operating lease obligations 21.0



—

Current liabilities held for sale —



104.5

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 372.4



128.7

Total current liabilities 695.1



557.6

Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,210.9



1,336.2

Pension and other post-retirement benefits 56.6



54.3

Deferred income taxes 63.5



69.1

Non-current operating lease obligations 42.8



—

Non-current liabilities held for sale —



3.3

Other non-current liabilities 144.3



162.2

Total non-current liabilities 1,518.1



1,625.1









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





PolyOne shareholders' equity 1,051.9



540.0

Noncontrolling interest 0.8



0.6

Total equity 1,052.7



540.6

Total liabilities and equity $ 3,265.9



$ 2,723.3



Attachment 5

PolyOne Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)



Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018 Operating Activities





Net income $ 588.8



$ 159.5

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Gain on sale of business, net of tax (457.7)



—

Depreciation and amortization 87.5



88.5

Accelerated depreciation and fixed asset charges associated with

restructuring activities —



3.0

Debt extinguishment costs —



1.1

Share-based compensation expense 12.3



10.9

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effect of acquisitions:





Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 32.9



(11.3)

Decrease (increase) in inventories 40.2



(10.6)

(Decrease) increase in accounts payable (27.1)



7.9

(Decrease) increase in pension and other post-retirement benefits (19.7)



4.8

Increase in post-acquisition earnouts 36.4



0.7

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other assets and liabilities - net 8.1



(0.8)

Net cash provided by operating activities 301.7



253.7

Investing activities





Capital expenditures (81.7)



(76.0)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (119.6)



(98.6)

Proceeds from divestiture 761.8



—

Proceeds from other assets 51.4



4.3

Net cash used by investing activities 611.9



(170.3)

Financing activities





Borrowings under credit facilities 963.4



1,152.9

Repayments under credit facilities (1,083.9)



(1,090.3)

Purchase of common shares for treasury (26.9)



(123.0)

Cash dividends paid (60.9)



(56.1)

Repayment of other debt (1.8)



(16.4)

Repayment of long-term debt (6.5)



(6.5)

Payments on withholding tax on share awards (2.4)



(4.1)

Debt financing costs (0.2)



(4.6)

Net cash used by financing activities (219.2)



(148.1)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (0.6)



(8.0)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 693.8



(72.7)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 170.9



243.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 864.7



$ 170.9











































Attachment 6

PolyOne Corporation Business Segment and Platform Operations (Unaudited) (In millions)

Operating income at the segment level does not include: special items as defined in Attachment 3; corporate general and administration costs that are not allocated to segments; intersegment sales and profit eliminations; share-based compensation costs; and certain other items that are not included in the measure of segment profit and loss that is reported to and reviewed by the chief operating decision maker. These costs are included in Corporate and eliminations.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Sales:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 226.7



$ 240.9



$ 1,003.8



$ 1,046.5

Specialty Engineered Materials 177.5



150.5



745.7



645.8

Distribution 272.4



304.8



1,192.2



1,265.4

Corporate and eliminations (18.0)



(19.1)



(79.0)



(76.7)

Sales $ 658.6



$ 677.1



$ 2,862.7



$ 2,881.0

















Gross margin:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 73.9



$ 78.1



$ 338.4



$ 353.4

Specialty Engineered Materials 47.7



36.9



200.2



171.7

Distribution 31.0



30.6



132.1



125.8

Corporate and eliminations 0.7



(4.7)



(13.5)



(26.1)

Gross margin $ 153.3



$ 140.9



$ 657.2



$ 624.8

















Selling and administrative expense:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 46.7



$ 48.1



$ 191.0



$ 194.9

Specialty Engineered Materials 28.2



24.7



113.4



99.4

Distribution 14.0



13.6



56.7



54.3

Corporate and eliminations 43.9



24.3



139.3



97.6

Selling and administrative expense $ 132.8



$ 110.7



$ 500.4



$ 446.2

















Operating income:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 27.2



$ 30.0



$ 147.4



$ 158.5

Specialty Engineered Materials 19.5



12.2



86.8



72.3

Distribution 17.0



17.0



75.4



71.5

Corporate and eliminations (43.2)



(29.0)



(152.8)



(123.7)

Operating income $ 20.5



$ 30.2



$ 156.8



$ 178.6



Attachment 7

PolyOne Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

Senior management uses gross margin before special items and operating income before special items to assess performance and allocate resources because senior management believes that these measures are useful in understanding current profitability levels and how it may serve as a basis for future performance. In addition, operating income before the effect of special items is a component of PolyOne annual and long-term employee incentive plans and is used in debt covenant computations. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to PolyOne's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure PolyOne's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, Reconciliation to Consolidated Statements of Income 2019

2018

2019

2018















Sales $ 658.6



$ 677.1



$ 2,862.7



$ 2,881.0

















Gross margin - GAAP 153.3



140.9



657.2



624.8

Special items in gross margin (Attachment 3) (0.8)



3.3



7.3



21.0

Adjusted Gross margin $ 152.5



$ 144.2



$ 664.5



$ 645.8

















Adjusted Gross margin as a percent of sales 23.2 %

21.3 %

23.2 %

22.4 %















Operating income - GAAP 20.5



30.2



156.8



178.6

Special items in operating income (Attachment 3) 24.6



9.8



71.7



42.4

Adjusted Operating income $ 45.1



$ 40.0



$ 228.5



$ 221.0

















Adjusted Operating income as a percent of sales 6.8 %

5.9 %

8.0 %

7.7 %

























The tables below reconciles pre-special income tax expense and the pre-special effective tax rate to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

GAAP Results

Special Items

Adjusted Results

GAAP Results

Special Items

Adjusted Results























Income from continuing operations before

income taxes $ 19.3



$ 15.0



$ 34.3



$ (1.3)



$ 26.2



$ 24.9

























Income tax expense - GAAP (12.9)



—



(12.9)



(0.2)



—



(0.2)

Income tax impact of special items (Attachment 3) —



0.4



0.4



—



(5.5)



(5.5)

Tax adjustments (Attachment 3) —



4.5



4.5



—



(0.1)



(0.1)

Income tax (expense) benefit $ (12.9)



$ 4.9



$ (8.0)



$ (0.2)



$ (5.6)



$ (5.8)

























Effective Tax Rate 66.8 %





23.2 %

(15.4) %





23.3 %



Year Ended

December 31, 2019

Year Ended

December 31, 2018

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results























Income from continuing operations before

income taxes $ 109.4



$ 61.7



$ 171.1



$ 101.8



$ 58.7



$ 160.5

























Income tax expense - GAAP (33.7)



—



(33.7)



(14.4)



—



(14.4)

Income tax impact of special items (Attachment 3) —



(11.1)



(11.1)



—



(14.7)



(14.7)

Tax adjustments (Attachment 3) —



5.2



5.2



—



(10.4)



(10.4)

Income tax expense $ (33.7)



$ (5.9)



$ (39.6)



$ (14.4)



$ (25.1)



$ (39.5)

























Effective Tax Rate 30.8 %





23.1 %

14.1 %





24.6 %

Liquidity is calculated as follows:

(In millions) As of December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 864.7

Revolving credit availability 281.1

Liquidity $ 1,145.8



