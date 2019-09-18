PolyOne Presents Solutions to Support Circular Economy

CLEVELAND, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyOne (NYSE: POL) recently announced the commercial availability of ColorMatrix™ SmartHeat™ RHC as part of its sustainable solutions portfolio for recycled PET (rPET) and PET bottles.

SmartHeat RHC is an APR-accredited (Association of Plastic Recyclers) additive dispersion for bottle preforms. It enables greater recycled content by improving the thermal stability of the polymer throughout the recycling process.

Thanks to this new additive, converters and brand owners can use higher concentrations of recycled material without compromising packaging aesthetics or performance. SmartHeat RHC improves bottle color, clarity, mechanical strength, and processability.

Providing feedback on APR accreditation test results, senior scientist Dr. Wei Zhang at PTI, a package engineering firm, commented that SmartHeat RHC demonstrated "impressive color performance."

Walter Ripple, Vice President of Sustainability at PolyOne, commented, "This additive changes the game for recycled PET use. Converters now have a solution to tackle the issues associated with recycled PET, and can address the root causes of degradation and discoloration that have previously limited its potential use."

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2018 revenues of $3.5 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company adds value to global customers and improves sustainability through formulating materials, such as:

Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation

Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses.

PolyOne employs approximately 6,900 associates, is certified ACC Responsible Care® and Great Place to Work®, and is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

