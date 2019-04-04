PolyOne To Hold First Quarter 2019 Conference Call
Apr 04, 2019, 18:03 ET
CLEVELAND, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions, intends to release its first quarter 2019 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. The company will then host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
|
Teleconference:
|
April 17, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET
|
Dial-in number:
|
Domestic: 1-844-835-7433
|
International: 1-914-495-8589
|
Conference ID:
|
7476534
|
Broadcast live:
|
Replay:
|
The replay will be available for one week, beginning at
|
12:00 p.m. ET, April 17, 2019
|
Dial-in number:
|
Domestic: 1-855-859-2056
|
International: 1-404-537-3406
|
Conference ID:
|
7476534
About PolyOne
PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2018 revenues of $3.5 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company is dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Guided by its Core Values, Sustainability Promise and No Surprises PledgeSM, PolyOne is an ACC Responsible Care® certified company committed to its customers, employees, communities and shareholders through ethical, sustainable and fiscally responsible principles. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.
To access PolyOne's news library online, please visit www.polyone.com/news
