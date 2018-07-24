PolyOne To Hold Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call

CLEVELAND, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions, intends to release its third quarter 2018 earnings before the market opens on October 24, 2018. The company will then host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

Teleconference: October 24, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET Dial-in number: Domestic: 1-844-835-7433 International: 1-914-495-8589 Conference ID: 6594369 Broadcast live: www.polyone.com/investor Replay: The replay will be available for one week, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET, October 24, 2018 Dial-in number: Domestic: 1-855-859-2056 International: 1-404-537-3406 Conference ID: 6594369

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2017 revenues of $3.2 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company is dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Guided by its Core Values, Sustainability Promise and No Surprises PledgeSM, PolyOne is an ACC Responsible Care® certified company committed to its customers, employees, communities and shareholders through ethical, sustainable and fiscally responsible principles. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

To access PolyOne's news library online, please visit www.polyone.com/news

SOURCE PolyOne Corporation

Related Links

http://www.polyone.com

