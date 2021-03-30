PolyPhaser Adds New Low PIM RF Surge Protector with Same-Day Shipping
Mar 30, 2021, 10:17 ET
IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyPhaser, an Infinite Electronics brand and an industry-leading provider of RF and data surge protection, filtering and grounding solutions, has introduced a new RF surge protector ideal for CBRS network operators, cellular, DAS and LMR applications, available for same-day shipping.
Designed to protect outdoor radio and antenna installations, PolyPhaser's low PIM RF surge protector is used to safeguard sensitive outdoor equipment passing through the 555 MHz to 4 GHz frequency range, while suppressing lightning and other high energy electrical transient events.
"This new extended range RF protector provides a high performance, low let-through energy solution for our customers to maximize the reliability of their CBRS and cellular links and operate through potentially damaging lightning storms," said Dan Rebeck, Product Line Manager
Features include:
- Reliable broadband performance from 555 MHz to 4 GHz
- Male/Female 4.3-10 in to 4.13-10 out connection
- Maximum power handling of 200 Watts
- DC block topology
- Excellent low PIM performance of -160 dBc
- Very low let-through Energy
About PolyPhaser:
PolyPhaser leads the market with its patented RF protection solutions, specifically supporting communications systems. Based on extensive experience with multi-stage surge protection, PolyPhaser continuously expands its product offering to support the requirements of advanced network applications with technologies such as DC block, DC pass and ultra-low PIM. PolyPhaser is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
