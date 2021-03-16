PolyPhaser Launches RF Cable Assemblies and Accessories Product Line

"Our core mission is to meet the urgent requirements of engineers, whether they're working in a test lab, a network deployment, or elsewhere," said Steve Ellis, Product Line Manager. "With these new cables and accessories, PolyPhaser can help users complete their installations, with same-day product shipment instead of typical week-plus lead times."

New products include the following:

RF Cable Assemblies

Standard and custom configurations with all key connector types available

Tested, outdoor-rated, flexible coax—fabricated in the USA

RF Cable Assemblies with Inline Surge Protection

Reliable PolyPhaser DC pass surge protection engineered into the connector

Reduce overall part numbers required, as well as overall costs

RF Connector Caps

Simple components that protect open connectors/interface from potential damage

All standard connector types available

The new cables and accessories help PolyPhaser continue to simplify its customers' path from project idea to completion, accelerating deployment and building reliability into applications from the base components up.

For details on these new items and all PolyPhaser RF surge protection and filtering products, visit PolyPhaser.com.

About PolyPhaser:

PolyPhaser leads the market with its patented RF protection solutions, specifically supporting communications systems. Based on extensive experience with multi-stage surge protection, PolyPhaser continuously expands its product offering to support the requirements of advanced network applications with technologies such as DC block, DC pass and ultra-low PIM. PolyPhaser is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

PolyPhaser

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif.

(978) 682-6936

