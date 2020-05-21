PolyPhaser Receives LiveHelpNow’s Best Customer Service Award

"In the face of these difficult conditions, and with a nearly 30% increase in chat traffic, our customer service team has continued to perform at the highest level. This award speaks to the uncompromised professionalism, resiliency and customer focus that drives our team," said Les Smock, Director of Inside Sales & Service.

LiveHelpNow is a leading help-desk platform provider that conducts customer service challenges each month to rank the top 100 companies based on 12 data-driven metrics. Each recipient of the award has demonstrated excellence in the following:

Customer survey results

Dropped chats

Visitor volume

Canned content

Proactive actions

Chat transfers

Average chat accept time

Operator utilization

Average chat time

Operator knowledge

Operator responsiveness

Chat volume

