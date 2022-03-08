Polyphenylene Market to Grow by USD 1.47 billion | APAC to have Highest Market Growth | Technavio

Vendor Analysis

Technavio's analysis of the polyphenylene market is based on the detailed insight of key market players, including strategic movements such as R&D collaborations, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. In line with this, the polyphenylene market 2022-2026 includes detailed insights into the following companies:

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Cancarb Ltd.

Celanese Corp.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

Daicel Corp.

DIC Corp.

Ensinger GmbH

Kureha Corp.

LG Chem Ltd.

Polyplastics Co. Ltd.

RTP Co.

Ryan Plastics Ltd.

Solvay SA

Songhan Plastic Technology Co. Ltd.

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Tosoh Corp.

Zhejiang Xinhecheng Special Materials Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Various factors support the global market growth, and by leveraging benefits in a manner of market opportunities, parameters that are considered to forecast the market analysis include the following:

Technological developments

Predicted opportunities

Market driving trends

Consumer preferences

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Government regulations

Other developments

The polyphenylene market analysis for 2022-2026 also investigates the following:

Detail analysis for the factors that drive and hamper the growth market during the forecast period

Analysis of the polyphenylene market in major regions - North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

in major regions - North America, , APAC, , and and Market size estimation analysis for each segment at a regional level*

Analysis of the polyphenylene industry and its segments in the market

industry and its segments in the market Deep dive into the value/supply chain analysis of the market

Polyphenylene Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Polyphenylene sulfide(PPS) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Polyphenylene ether/oxide(PPE/PPO) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Polyphenylene vinylene (PPV) - size and forecast 2021-2026

The polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The market will be driven by factors such as wide application in the automotive industry, where the demand for lightweight and durable metal alternatives is increasing.

Polyphenylene Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the polyphenylene market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The established industrial base in the region will drive the polyphenylene market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Polyphenylene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., Cancarb Ltd., Celanese Corp., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Daicel Corp., DIC Corp., Ensinger GmbH, Kureha Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Polyplastics Co. Ltd., RTP Co., Ryan Plastics Ltd., Solvay SA, Songhan Plastic Technology Co. Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Tosoh Corp., Zhejiang Xinhecheng Special Materials Co. Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide(PPS) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Polyphenylene Sulfide(PPS) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Polyphenylene Sulfide(PPS) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Polyphenylene Sulfide(PPS) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Polyphenylene Sulfide(PPS) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Polyphenylene Ether/Oxide(PPE/PPO) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Polyphenylene Ether/Oxide(PPE/PPO) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Polyphenylene Ether/Oxide(PPE/PPO) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Polyphenylene Ether/Oxide(PPE/PPO) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Polyphenylene Ether/Oxide(PPE/PPO) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Polyphenylene vinylene (PPV) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Polyphenylene vinylene (PPV) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Polyphenylene vinylene (PPV) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Polyphenylene vinylene (PPV) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Polyphenylene vinylene (PPV) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 93: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Celanese Corp.

Exhibit 97: Celanese Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Celanese Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Celanese Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 DIC Corp.

Exhibit 102: DIC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: DIC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: DIC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: DIC Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Ensinger GmbH

Exhibit 106: Ensinger GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 107: Ensinger GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Ensinger GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 Kureha Corp.

Exhibit 109: Kureha Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Kureha Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Kureha Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Kureha Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 LG Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 113: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: LG Chem Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 116: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Solvay SA

Exhibit 118: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 119: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Solvay SA - Segment focus

10.10 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 122: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Toray Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Tosoh Corp.

Exhibit 127: Tosoh Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Tosoh Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Tosoh Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Tosoh Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Zhejiang Xinhecheng Special Materials Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Zhejiang Xinhecheng Special Materials Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Zhejiang Xinhecheng Special Materials Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Zhejiang Xinhecheng Special Materials Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

