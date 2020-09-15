Polyplastics Introduces New DURANEX(R) PBT Grade with Improved Hydrolysis Resistance and Heat Shock Performance

TOKYO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polyplastics Group has launched a new grade of DURANEX(R) polybutylene terephthalate(PBT) resin which delivers significant improvements in hydrolysis resistance and heat shock resistance for a range of applications. DURANEX(R) 201HR is a new offering which ensures long-term reliability of parts and expands the penetration of DURANEX(R) PBT in the automotive markets.

(Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202009074010/_prw_PI1fl_8afPigC9.jpg)

DURANEX(R) 201HR is an unfilled material that drastically improves hydrolysis resistance, which is an issue in the molecular structure of resins, while also maintaining the excellent mechanical and molding properties of conventional PBT resins. Ideal for use in high-humidity environments, DURANEX(R) 201HR can extend the usage life of a broad range of products. It is particularly well-suited for automotive connectors in harsh operating environments.

DURANEX(R) 201HR complements Polyplastics' DURANEX(R) LT Series which also significantly improves heat shock resistance by enhancing toughness of resin as well as relaxing strain due to heat shock cycle testing. Its performance even surpasses that of polyphenylene sulfide(PPS) resin, known to be one of the top resins in terms of heat shock resistance.

The DURANEX(R) LT Series facilitates insert molding and also has highly superior hydrolysis resistance, unlocking the potential for high performance and longer usage life in a range of products. These grades can also be used in a wide range of parts for which conventional PBT resin was not an option. The DURANEX(R) LT Series of materials is well-suited for use in parts for power modules, DC/DC converters, motor insulators, and EPS systems, which are subjected to harsh usage environments.

DURANEX(R) LT530HR is a 30% glass-filled resin while LT530FR is a 30% glass-filled grade which provides flame retardance.

Please visit: https://www.polyplastics.com/en/product/lines/pbt_long-term/index.html

About Polyplastics

Polyplastics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in the development and production of engineering thermoplastics. Its product portfolio includes POM, PBT, PPS, LCP, GF-PET and COC. The company has the largest global market share of POM and LCP. With more than 50 years of experience, the company is backed by a strong global network of R&D, production, and sales resources capable of creating advanced solutions for an ever-changing global marketplace.

DURANEX(R) is a registered trademark of Polyplastics Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries.

