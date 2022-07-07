Polypropylene Fiber Market: Growth, Demand & Key Players to 2025| Exclusive Market Forecast Report By Technavio

Technavio categorizes the polypropylene fiber market as part of the global textile market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the polypropylene fiber market during the forecast period.

Polypropylene Fiber Market: Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver - The growing textile industry is a major factor driving the global polypropylene fiber market share growth. Polypropylene fiber is primarily used in the textile industry for manufacturing products such as carpets, upholstery, and tarpaulins. As these products require sturdy and strong material for structural integrity, polypropylene fiber is the desired choice for the same.

Market Challenges - The volatile raw material prices will be a major challenge for the global polypropylene fiber market share growth during the forecast period. Propylene and ethylene are two main classes of petrochemical raw materials rendered from refineries.

Polypropylene Fiber Market: Segmentation Analysis

The polypropylene fiber market report is segmented by End User (healthcare and hygiene, geotextile, construction, furnishing, and other end-users) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment: The polypropylene fiber market share growth in the healthcare and hygiene segment will be significant for revenue generation. The focus on improving hygiene and safety during patient engagement and achieving compliance is growing. An increasing number of patients are demanding for quality healthcare experience.

Regional Analysis: 57% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the polypropylene fiber market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The increased use of polypropylene fibers in the geotextile and healthcare industries will facilitate the polypropylene fiber market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Polypropylene Fiber Market: Vendor Analysis

The polypropylene fiber market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ABC Polymer Industries LLC



BELGIAN FIBERS SA



Chemosvit AS



FORTA Corp.



International Fibres Group Holdings Ltd.



LCY Chemical Corp.



Mapei SpA



Sika AG



The Euclid Chemical Co.



Zenith Fibres Ltd.

Polypropylene Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.51% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 17.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.62 Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABC Polymer Industries LLC, BELGIAN FIBERS SA, Chemosvit AS, FORTA Corp., International Fibres Group Holdings Ltd., LCY Chemical Corp., Mapei SpA, Sika AG, The Euclid Chemical Co., and Zenith Fibres Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Textiles

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Healthcare and hygiene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Healthcare and hygiene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Healthcare and hygiene - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Geotextile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Geotextile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Geotextile - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Furnishing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Furnishing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Furnishing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Other end-users - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABC Polymer Industries LLC

Exhibit 49: ABC Polymer Industries LLC - Overview



Exhibit 50: ABC Polymer Industries LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 51: ABC Polymer Industries LLC - Key offerings

10.4 BELGIAN FIBERS SA

Exhibit 52: BELGIAN FIBERS SA - Overview



Exhibit 53: BELGIAN FIBERS SA - Product and service



Exhibit 54: BELGIAN FIBERS SA - Key offerings

10.5 Chemosvit AS

Exhibit 55: Chemosvit AS - Overview



Exhibit 56: Chemosvit AS - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Chemosvit AS - Key offerings

10.6 FORTA Corp.

Exhibit 58: FORTA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 59: FORTA Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: FORTA Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 International Fibres Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 61: International Fibres Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: International Fibres Group Holdings Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: International Fibres Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 LCY Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 64: LCY Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 65: LCY Chemical Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: LCY Chemical Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Mapei SpA

Exhibit 67: Mapei SpA - Overview



Exhibit 68: Mapei SpA - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Mapei SpA - Key news



Exhibit 70: Mapei SpA - Key offerings

10.10 Sika AG

Exhibit 71: Sika AG - Overview



Exhibit 72: Sika AG - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Sika AG - Key news



Exhibit 74: Sika AG - Key offerings

10.11 The Euclid Chemical Co.

Exhibit 75: The Euclid Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 76: The Euclid Chemical Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: The Euclid Chemical Co. - Key offerings

10.12 Zenith Fibres Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Zenith Fibres Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Zenith Fibres Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Zenith Fibres Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Zenith Fibres Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology



Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

