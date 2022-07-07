Polypropylene Fiber Market: Growth, Demand & Key Players to 2025| Exclusive Market Forecast Report By Technavio

Jul 07, 2022, 02:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polypropylene Fiber Market by End User (healthcare and hygiene, geotextile, construction, furnishing, and other end-users) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The polypropylene fiber market share is expected to increase by USD 17.44 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% as per the latest forecast market report.
Technavio categorizes the polypropylene fiber market as part of the global textile market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the polypropylene fiber market during the forecast period.
Polypropylene Fiber Market: Key Market Dynamics
- Market Driver - The growing textile industry is a major factor driving the global polypropylene fiber market share growth. Polypropylene fiber is primarily used in the textile industry for manufacturing products such as carpets, upholstery, and tarpaulins. As these products require sturdy and strong material for structural integrity, polypropylene fiber is the desired choice for the same.
- Market Challenges - The volatile raw material prices will be a major challenge for the global polypropylene fiber market share growth during the forecast period. Propylene and ethylene are two main classes of petrochemical raw materials rendered from refineries.
Polypropylene Fiber Market: Segmentation Analysis
The polypropylene fiber market report is segmented by End User (healthcare and hygiene, geotextile, construction, furnishing, and other end-users) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
- Revenue Generating Segment: The polypropylene fiber market share growth in the healthcare and hygiene segment will be significant for revenue generation. The focus on improving hygiene and safety during patient engagement and achieving compliance is growing. An increasing number of patients are demanding for quality healthcare experience.
- Regional Analysis: 57% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the polypropylene fiber market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The increased use of polypropylene fibers in the geotextile and healthcare industries will facilitate the polypropylene fiber market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Polypropylene Fiber Market: Vendor Analysis
The polypropylene fiber market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- ABC Polymer Industries LLC
- BELGIAN FIBERS SA
- Chemosvit AS
- FORTA Corp.
- International Fibres Group Holdings Ltd.
- LCY Chemical Corp.
- Mapei SpA
- Sika AG
- The Euclid Chemical Co.
- Zenith Fibres Ltd.
|
Polypropylene Fiber Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.51%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 17.44 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.62
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 57%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABC Polymer Industries LLC, BELGIAN FIBERS SA, Chemosvit AS, FORTA Corp., International Fibres Group Holdings Ltd., LCY Chemical Corp., Mapei SpA, Sika AG, The Euclid Chemical Co., and Zenith Fibres Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Textiles
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Healthcare and hygiene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Healthcare and hygiene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Healthcare and hygiene - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Geotextile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Geotextile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Geotextile - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Furnishing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Furnishing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Furnishing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: Other end-users - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 ABC Polymer Industries LLC
- Exhibit 49: ABC Polymer Industries LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 50: ABC Polymer Industries LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: ABC Polymer Industries LLC - Key offerings
- 10.4 BELGIAN FIBERS SA
- Exhibit 52: BELGIAN FIBERS SA - Overview
- Exhibit 53: BELGIAN FIBERS SA - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: BELGIAN FIBERS SA - Key offerings
- 10.5 Chemosvit AS
- Exhibit 55: Chemosvit AS - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Chemosvit AS - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Chemosvit AS - Key offerings
- 10.6 FORTA Corp.
- Exhibit 58: FORTA Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: FORTA Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: FORTA Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.7 International Fibres Group Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 61: International Fibres Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: International Fibres Group Holdings Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: International Fibres Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 LCY Chemical Corp.
- Exhibit 64: LCY Chemical Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: LCY Chemical Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: LCY Chemical Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Mapei SpA
- Exhibit 67: Mapei SpA - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Mapei SpA - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Mapei SpA - Key news
- Exhibit 70: Mapei SpA - Key offerings
- 10.10 Sika AG
- Exhibit 71: Sika AG - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Sika AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: Sika AG - Key news
- Exhibit 74: Sika AG - Key offerings
- 10.11 The Euclid Chemical Co.
- Exhibit 75: The Euclid Chemical Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: The Euclid Chemical Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: The Euclid Chemical Co. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Zenith Fibres Ltd.
- Exhibit 78: Zenith Fibres Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Zenith Fibres Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Zenith Fibres Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Zenith Fibres Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 83: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 85: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
