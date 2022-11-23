Polypropylene fiber Market Trends and Forecast The global polypropylene fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $23.9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities and forecast in polypropylene fiber market to 2027 by polymer type (metallocene and others), application (staple fiber and continuous yarn), process (melt blown, spun-bond, filament extrusion, others), end use (hygiene and mask, filtration, medical/surgical, consumer goods, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)







Polypropylene fiber Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the polypropylene fiber market looks promising with opportunities in the hygiene and mask, filtration, medical/surgical, consumer goods, and industrial end uses. The global polypropylene fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $23.9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are the growth in the end uses due to its various properties like lightweight, chemical resistance, resistance to abrasion, and thermally bondable etc.



Emerging Trends in the Polypropylene fiber Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the polypropylene fiber industry, includes growing use of polypropylene nano composite fiber and development of bio-based polypropylene fiber.



Polypropylene fiber Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global polypropylene fiber market by polymer type, application, process, end use, and region as follows:



Polypropylene fiber Market by Polymer Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Metallocene

â€¢ Others



Polypropylene fiber Market by Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Staple Fiber

â€¢ Continuous Yarn



Polypropylene fiber Market by Process [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Melt Blown

â€¢ Spun-bond

â€¢ Filament Extrusion

â€¢ Others



Polypropylene fiber Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Hygiene and Mask

â€¢ Filtration

â€¢ Medical/Surgical

â€¢ Consumer Goods

â€¢ Industrial

â€¢ Others



Polypropylene fiber Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ Asia Pacific

â€¢ The Rest of the World

List of Polypropylene fiber Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polypropylene fiber companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the polypropylene fiber companies profiled in this report includes.

â€¢ Belgian Fiber SA

â€¢ International Fibers Group Holdings Ltd.

â€¢ SABIC

â€¢ Borealis AG

â€¢ Sinopec Group

â€¢ Sika AG

â€¢ Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Polypropylene fiber Market Insight

â€¢ The analyst forecasts that hygiene and mask will remain the largest end use by value and volume over the forecast period due to its better insulating and lower thermal conductivity properties, and increase use of its in making various hygiene products as a precautionary measure of corona virus. Consumer goods is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

â€¢ Continuous yarn will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period mainly driven by its various properties like excellent uniformity and strength.

â€¢ Asia Pacific (APAC) will remain the largest market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing industrial activities in the countries like China and India.

Features of Polypropylene Fiber Market

â€¢ Market Size Estimates: Polypropylene fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs).

â€¢ Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

â€¢ Segmentation Analysis: Market size by polymer type, application, process, end use, and region.

â€¢ Regional Analysis: Polypropylene fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

â€¢ Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different polymer type, application, process, end use, and regions for the polypropylene fiber market.

â€¢ Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the polypropylene fiber market.

â€¢ Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porterâ€™s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the polypropylene fiber market size?

Answer: The global polypropylene fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $23.9 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for polypropylene fiber market?

Answer: The polypropylene fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the polypropylene fiber market?

Answer: The major growth drivers for this market are the growth in the end uses due to its various properties like lightweight, chemical resistance, resistance to abrasion, and thermally bondable etc.

Q4. What are the major end uses for polypropylene fiber?

Answer: Hygiene and masks & consumer goods are the major end uses for polypropylene fiber.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in polypropylene fiber market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the polypropylene fiber industry, includes growing use of polypropylene nano composite fiber and development of bio-based polypropylene fiber.

Q6. Who are the key polypropylene fiber companies?



Answer: Some of the key polypropylene fiber companies are as follows:

Q7. Which polypropylene fiber application segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that continuous yarn will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its excellent uniformity; and excellent strength properties.

Q8. In polypropylene fiber market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global polypropylene fiber market by polymer type (metallocene and others), application (staple fiber and continuous yarn), process (melt blown, spun-bond, filament extrusion, others), end use (hygiene and mask, filtration, medical/surgical, consumer goods, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



