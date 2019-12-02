Polypropylene Market Study (2019-2024): World Market Expected to Register a CAGR of 5.56%

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polypropylene Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for polypropylene is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Major factors driving the market studied are increasing usage of plastics to reduce vehicle weight and enhance fuel economy, growing demand for flexible packaging.

Key Highlights



Recycled PP is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India .

Market Trends



Increasing Demand for Injection Molding

Polypropylene is majorly used for injection molding and is mostly available for this application in the form of pellets. Polypropylene is easy to mold, and it flows very well, because of its low melt viscosity.

Injection molding technology is used in the production of high-precision engineering components and various disposable consumer products that are utilized in housing appliances, consumer electronics, medical devices (such as valves and syringes), power tools, automotive dashboards, car bumpers, open containers, fittings, toothbrushes, and toys, among various other products.

Recent developments in the injection molding technique, such as multiple-component injection and microinjection, coupled with advanced injection molding machines, resulting in better and efficient end products, thus, driving the use of this technique in the production process of various polypropylene products.

Products manufactured by injection molding technology can be of complex shapes while having an excellent surface finish and good dimensional accuracy.

Injection molding is relatively a capital-intensive process. However, the advantage that this technology offers, is its high production rate. Therefore, injection molding is found to be highly beneficial in the bulk production of pallets. Injection molding processes are used in wire spools, packaging, bottle caps, automotive dashboards, pocket combs, etc.

The high growth of the automotive, packaging, and chemical processing industries across the world are expected to offer a favorable market scenario for injection molding. Owing to the geographical advantage of distribution to the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific region, the consumption of injection-molded pallets may increase drastically.

region, the consumption of injection-molded pallets may increase drastically. Additionally, the high demand from the automotive and medical device industries is also expected to drive the growth of the market studied.

United States to Dominate the North America Market

One of the major factors driving the growth of the United States polypropylene market is the increasing use of packaging in the food and beverage industry. Food production in the United States is concentrated between multinational giants, such as PepsiCo, Tyson Foods, Nestle, and JBS USA . Packaging materials for food and beverage products are witnessing a growing demand in the country.

polypropylene market is the increasing use of packaging in the food and beverage industry. Food production in is concentrated between multinational giants, such as PepsiCo, Tyson Foods, Nestle, and JBS . Packaging materials for food and beverage products are witnessing a growing demand in the country. In the United States , the packaging industry's annual sales were worth USD 164 billion and are estimated to witness a CAGR of about 4.9%, by revenue, during the forecast period. The flexible packaging market is growing at a faster pace, owing to its benefits, such as easy handling, compact packaging, and lightweight.

, the packaging industry's annual sales were worth and are estimated to witness a CAGR of about 4.9%, by revenue, during the forecast period. The flexible packaging market is growing at a faster pace, owing to its benefits, such as easy handling, compact packaging, and lightweight. The US electronics market is the largest in the world in terms of size. The market is expected to remain the leader over the forecast period, owing to the usage of advanced technology, an increase in the number of R&D centers, and rising demand from consumers.

The electronics industry in the country is growing at a steady rate as well. Additionally, with companies continuously investing in the country's electronics industry, the market is likely to continue to grow, thereby, increasing the consumption of polypropylene in the United States .

. The healthcare sector in the United States is by far one of the most advanced sectors in the country. The country's expenditure in healthcare stood at USD 3.65 trillion in 2018, an increase of around 4.4% over 2017. At this rate, healthcare spending in the country will be approximately 20% of the entire GDP by 2027.

is by far one of the most advanced sectors in the country. The country's expenditure in healthcare stood at in 2018, an increase of around 4.4% over 2017. At this rate, healthcare spending in the country will be approximately 20% of the entire GDP by 2027. Such positive growth from various industries is likely to increase the demand for polypropylene during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global polypropylene market is partially fragmented in nature, with intense competition among the top players to increase the share in the market. The major companies include China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Braskem, China National Petroleum Corporation, SABIC, etc.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Usage of Plastics to Reduce Vehicle Weight and Enhance Fuel Economy

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Flexible Packaging

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Import-Export Trends

4.6 Feedstock Analysis

4.7 Technological Snapshot



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Homopolymer

5.1.2 Copolymer

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Injection Molding

5.2.2 Fiber

5.2.3 Film and Sheet

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 By End-User Industry

5.3.1 Packaging

5.3.2 Automotive

5.3.3 Consumer Products

5.3.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.3.5 Other End-user Industry

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Russia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Borealis AG

6.4.2 Braskem

6.4.3 China National Petroleum Corporation (PetroChina)

6.4.4 China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

6.4.5 ExxonMobil Corporation

6.4.6 Formosa Plastics Group

6.4.7 Ineos

6.4.8 Lotte Chemical Corporation

6.4.9 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

6.4.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.11 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

6.4.12 Reliance Industries Limited

6.4.13 SABIC

6.4.14 Sibur International GmbH

6.4.15 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

6.4.16 Total



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Recycled PP



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pab5o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

