Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Markets in North America, 2020-2028 - Forecasts for Spunbonded, Staples, Melt Blown and Composites

The "North America PP Nonwoven Market 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the North American PP nonwoven market depicts that the market is likely to show growth at a CAGR of 6.87% in the forecast period between 2020 and 2028. The United States and Canada comprises the North American PP nonwoven market.



The Canadian nonwoven fabric market is growing due to the aging population in the country, which is responsible for the increase in the adoption of medical devices as older people are more prone to diseases. PP nonwoven textile is used in medical devices due to its unique properties. Hence, the presence of the elderly populace is consequently propelling the regional market growth. The increasing research and development activities on nonwoven textiles are accelerating the market growth in the forthcoming years.



The clothing manufacturing industry in Canada is trying to design & produce high-end clothing and high-performance garments, including performance clothing like sportswear and protective apparel. The low-cost apparel from the regions in the Asia-Pacific is primarily meeting the requirements of the customers in Canada.



The camping industry is witnessing growth in the country. Polyurethane and acrylic resins find applications in the manufacturing of tents. The affordable cost of polyethylene resin and the growing camping segment is estimated to push the demand for breathable films over the next few years. These factors are likely to augment the growth of the PP nonwoven market in the country.



Some noteworthy companies in the PP nonwoven market are Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Asai Kasei Corporation, Toray Industries Inc, Fitesa S/A, Freudenberg SE, Johns Manville, Ahlstrom-Munksjo and Kimberly Clark Corporation.



Key Topics Covered



1. North America PP Nonwoven Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Emerging Demand for Spunbonded Fabric

2.2.2. Mounting Interest in Furniture Industry

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Company Background and Experience

2.4.2. Cost

2.4.3. Ease of Use

2.4.4. Durability and Security

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. High Demand for Baby Diapers

2.7.2. Developing Demand for Durable Applications

2.7.3. Surge in Aging Population

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Uncertainty in Raw Material Prices

2.8.2. Stringent Environmental Regulations

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Growing Demand for Polypropylene-Based Composites

2.9.2. Low-Cost Labor in Emerging Economies

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Rise in Cost of Investment

2.10.2. Easy Obtainability of Substitutes



3. North America PP Nonwoven Market Outlook - by Product

3.1. Spunbonded

3.2. Staples

3.3. Melt Blown

3.4. Composites



4. North America PP Nonwoven Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Hygiene

4.2. Industrial

4.3. Medical

4.4. Geotextiles

4.5. Furniture

4.6. Carpet

4.7. Agriculture

4.8. Other



5. North America PP Nonwoven Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. United States

5.2. Canada



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Kimberly Clark Corporation

6.2. Berry Global Inc .

6.3. Avgol Ltd.

6.4. First Quality Enterprises Inc.

6.5. PF Nonwovens Czech Sro

6.6. Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

6.7. Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

6.8. Toray Industries Inc.

6.9. Asai Kasei Corporation

6.10. Johns Manville

6.11. Ahlstrom-Munksjo

6.12. Fitesa S/A

6.13. Freudenberg SE

6.14. Polymer Group Ltd.

6.15. Low & Bonar



