Polystar and Elisa Automate Combine Operations, Bringing Advanced Automation and Analytics Solutions to Operators Worldwide

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polystar, a global supplier of analytics, assurance and monitoring solutions for mobile operators and Elisa Automate, the leader in network automation solutions, today announced that they have merged operations. Elisa Automate will become a new business unit within Polystar led by Kirsi Valtari, and its offers will be integrated into the wider product portfolio.

According to consultancy firm EY1, automation, backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and pervasive analytics, has emerged as a key driver for the digital transformation of operator networks for the cloud-native and 5G eras. The adoption of these emerging techniques and technologies is critical to securing the benefits of transformation programmes and enhancing agility, so that operators can optimise customer experience and accelerate business efficiencies.

The new combination of Polystar and Elisa Automate provides a unique, industry-leading suite of solutions to support operators on this journey and to unlock the benefits of effective automation and predictive analytics. The integration of the proven and award-winning portfolios further enhances the offer of Polystar and Elisa Automate to clients, enabling operators to deliver enhanced customer experience and to secure cost reduction.

Elisa Automate is the only supplier in the industry that has developed automation solutions that have been tried and tested in its own networks, delivering sustained positive results and cost reductions for more than 10 years. Its solutions provide a set of field-proven use cases for planning, operations and process optimisation. The new organisation will deliver greater synergies from the combined portfolio and aims to become the leading partner for the realisation of autonomous networks.

"We're excited about the opportunities that the unified business brings," commented Kirsi Valtari, Executive Vice President of Elisa Automate. "The convergence of our businesses means that customers and partners will benefit from a broader, richer solution suite, based on advanced Machine Learning algorithms, adapted to tackle the challenges of the next decade in the evolution of communications networks."

In addition to her current role, Kirsi Valtari will also spearhead the establishment of a new CMO Office, designed to strengthen marketing efforts and to boost the position of the joint company as the market-leading provider of advanced automation and service assurance solutions.

"Our joint offers are already delivering new benefits, by combining network analytics insights and data with process automation to ensure more effective operations," commented Mikael Grill, CEO of Polystar. "Together, our innovations will continue to accelerate operational and performance transformation for our customers."

The changes are effective from 1st May 2020.

About Polystar:

Polystar is a leading provider of real-time monitoring and analytics platforms to more than 100 CSPs worldwide. The company's solutions deliver tailored insights into network, service and OTT application performance. These insights allow stakeholders to enhance customer experience, operational efficiency, and identify new revenue streams from data monetisation.

Polystar's products enable the smooth introduction of new technologies and services, including 5G, NFV and IoT, helping CSPs build and operate cost efficient, secure and reliable networks.

Powered by Elisa Automate, Polystar also ensures proactive management of networks through automation of operational processes, driven by machine learning. CSPs benefit from faster fault resolution and more efficient use of both operational and network resources.

Polystar was founded in Stockholm in 1983. The company has experienced continuous growth and has evolved to become a global company, serving customers and partners in over 50 countries. Since June 2019, Polystar has been part of Elisa. For more information, please visit www.polystar.com

About Elisa Automate:

Elisa Automate delivers proven multivendor network automation solutions to reduce cost and improve the customer experience for CSPs. With Elisa Automate, network processes can be fully automated, allowing engineering experts to focus on other value-creating tasks. With the use of machine learning and AIs, Elisa Automate brings advanced predictive analytics and preventive maintenance to the networks. Leading the way in efficiency, Elisa Automate solutions ensure that operators get maximal benefit out of their networks and 5G investments – today and tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.elisaautomate.com

1 EY "Global Telecommunications Study, 2019 – 2020"

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Polystar

Inna Ott

Director of Marketing

Phone: +46 8 50 600 600

Email: [email protected]

Elisa Automate

Kirsi Valtari

Executive Vice President

Phone: +358 50 506 5552

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Polystar