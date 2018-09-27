Polystar's Enhanced 5G Core Network Testing Capabilities Help CSPS on Road to Commercial Deployment

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polystar, a leading supplier of Customer Experience Management, Network Monitoring and test solutions for the telecom industry today announced that Solver, its advanced virtual test solution for mobile networks, has been enhanced with support for the N2 interface, allowing end-to-end testing of the new 5G core network. This strengthens Solver's current 5G test capabilities, such as support for testing 5G SBA and virtualised CUPS architectures.

Ensuring that the first 5G networks are delivered on time, on budget, and, crucially, with the correct functionality is a complex process. To meet these challenges and to ensure that networks perform as expected requires rigorous testing. Polystar's award-winning Solver solution has been enhanced with new 5G features that enable mobile network operators to validate 5G performance as part of their release and deployment schedules. It is already in action, testing key functionality in new 5G deployments.

The first step in testing such deployments is to validate 5G core functionality. Specifically, mobile network operators and their equipment vendors must test the N2 interface, which connects the access node (NG-RAN gNodeB) and the Access and Mobility Management Function (AMF) in the core. This is the primary path for the transmission of signalling, connection, contextual and other information from the RAN to the core. Solver is used to generate test messages across the N2 interface, validating connectivity and the correct flow of information.

"This is an important milestone along the road to commercial availability of 5G networks and a pioneering step for Solver," commented Thomas Nilsson, CTO of Polystar. "Solver is helping mobile network operators prove the operational effectiveness of their 5G investments, ensuring that they meet challenging performance and launch demands."

The next step is to test voice and data services from the 5G-NR RAN to demonstrate that live users can access the full capabilities offered by 5G. Polystar's Solver solution is already equipped with the necessary adaptations for 5G and will play a key role in this and other deployments.

"At Mobile World Congress, we'll hear a great deal about new 5G deployments," adds Mr Nilsson. "The success of these will depend on their full verification and validation. Solver provides these capabilities and is a key asset for mobile network operators as they seek to capitalise on their 5G investments."

About Polystar

Polystar enables Communications Service Providers to achieve excellence in CEM, Big Data Analytics, Service Assurance, Network Monitoring, Service Enablement and High-Performance Testing. We help CSPs to simplify their CEM strategies and drive operational efficiency through real-time network analytics. Polystar's real-time Network and Customer Insights uncover a goldmine of data, which yields indispensable analytics to CSPs. Polystar is recognised as one of the fastest-growing companies in Sweden. Since our foundation in Stockholm in 1983, we have experienced continuous and sustainable growth, and evolved to a global presence, serving our customers in over 50 countries.

For more information, please visit www.polystar.com

