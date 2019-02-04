Polyurea Coatings Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyurea Coatings Market - Overview



Polyurea coatings are capable of holding two surfaces together in a strong and permanent manner.They are employed for their holding and bonding power.



Polyurea coatings are materials with high shear and tensile strength.They join substances of different geometrics, sizes, and composition.



They eliminate corrosion when associated with metals.These coatings do not produce any deformation in materials by eliminating the metal grinding process.



Polyurea coatings do not produce any mechanical aggression to the substrate and avoid damage to the structure of the material. They improve flexibility in product design and esthetics. Polyurea coatings provide sealing and protection against corrosion.



In terms of type, the polyurea coatings market has been bifurcated into pure polyurea and hybrid polyurea.Based on technology, the polyurea coatings market has been divided into spraying, pouring, and hand mixing.



In terms of application, the market has been segregated into building & construction, transportation, industrial, and landscape.In terms of raw material, the polyurea coatings market has been classified into aromatic-based and aliphatic-based.



The aromatic-based segment dominated the polyurea coatings market in 2017, as these coatings are durable and are used to coat automotive part surfaces. These coatings possess corrosion resistance properties and are used in pipe linings, pump stations, wet wells, digesters, clarifiers, and manhole lining applications.



Based on region, the global polyurea coatings market has been split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.North America held prominent share of the global polyurea coatings market in 2017.



The U.S. accounted for a major share of the polyurea coatings market in North America in 2017 due to the rise in demand for polyurea coatings in end-user industries such as building & construction, transportation, industrial, and landscape in the country. Expansion in the residential construction industry in the U.S. and the ongoing renovation activities of buildings are expected to drive the market in the near future.



The report analyzes and forecasts the polyurea coatings market at the global and regional levels.The market has been forecast in terms of volume (thousand liters) and revenue (US$ thousand) from 2018 to 2026.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global polyurea coatings market.It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for polyurea coatings during the forecast period.



The report also highlights growth opportunities for the polyurea coatings market at the global and regional levels.



The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global polyurea coatings market.The Porter's Five Forces model for the polyurea coatings market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape.



The report also includes the analysis of various type, technology, application, and raw material segments based on their market size, growth rate, and segment attractiveness.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for polyurea coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual type, technology, application, and raw material segments of the market in all the regions.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global polyurea coatings market. Key players profiled in the report are Albemarle Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Unquote Coating Systems International, PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Covestra AG, BASF SE, Rhino Linings Corporation, Duraamen Engineered Types Inc., and Zhuhai Feiyang Novel Materials Corporation Limited. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the polyurea coatings market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026.The size of the global polyurea coatings market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue.



Market numbers have been estimated for type, technology, application, raw material, and regional segments. The market size and forecast for each type, technology, application, raw material and regional segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.



The global polyurea coatings market has been segmented as follows:



Global Polyurea Coatings Market, by Type

Pure

Hybrid



Global Polyurea Coatings Market, by Technology

Spraying

Pouring

Hand Mixing



Global Polyurea Coatings Market, by Application

Building & Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Landscape



Global Polyurea Coatings Market, by Raw Material

Aromatic-based

Aliphatic-based



Global Polyurea Coatings Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Indonesia

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



