Polyurea Market Size to Grow by USD 495.62 million | BASF SE and Covestro AG among Key Vendors | Technavio

May 20, 2022, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The latest report on the polyurea market estimates that the market size is expected to grow by USD 495.62 million from 2021 to 2026, with the growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by superior features compared to other coatings. However, factors such as application challenges in the arctic region may challenge the market growth.
Polyurea Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The polyurea market report covers the following areas:
Polyurea Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. American Polymers Corp., ArmorThane USA Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dorf Ketal Chemicals I Pvt. Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Krypton Chemical S.L., Nukote Coating Systems Intl., POLYFLEX AND WASSER, PPG Industries Inc., Rhino Linings Corp., Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Scorpion Protective Coatings Inc., Specialty Products Inc., TECNOPOL SISTEMAS S.L., Teknos Group Oy, The China Paint Mfg. Co. Ltd., The Sherwin Williams Co., VersaFlex Inc., and VIP Coatings International GmbH and Co. KG are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- BASF SE - The company offers polyurea that is used on parking decks, loading ramps or chemical tanks, which provides enduring protection.
- Covestro AG - The company offers polyurea that is composed of an aromatic polyisocyanate prepolymer based on diphenylmethane diisocyanate.
- Huntsman International LLC - The company offers polyurea that comprises many different grades that are specially designed to accommodate all types of projects.
Polyurea Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge
Superior features compared to other coatings are one of the drivers of the market. Polyurea coatings have benefits such as resistance to humidity, high hardness properties, tensile strength, and flexibility. They are extensively used in heavy-duty machinery and industries. The high tensile strength of polyurea makes it stretch with lesser force, and they are highly resistant to wear and tear.
Application challenges in the arctic region will hamper the market growth. Due to low temperatures in the region, the chances of developing cracks increase. The variance in the temperature results in the development of osmotic blisters after a few months of application, which reduces the lifetime and increases the need for re-application.
Polyurea Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Product
- Coatings: The coatings segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for polyurea from various substrates and in typical temperature environments will drive the market growth through this segment.
- Lining
- Sealants
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
Polyurea Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist polyurea market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the polyurea market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the polyurea market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyurea market, vendors
|
Polyurea Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.67%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 495.62 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.13
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
American Polymers Corp., ArmorThane USA Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dorf Ketal Chemicals I Pvt. Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Krypton Chemical S.L., Nukote Coating Systems Intl., POLYFLEX AND WASSER, PPG Industries Inc., Rhino Linings Corp., Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Scorpion Protective Coatings Inc., Specialty Products Inc., TECNOPOL SISTEMAS S.L., Teknos Group Oy, The China Paint Mfg. Co. Ltd., The Sherwin Williams Co., VersaFlex Inc., and VIP Coatings International GmbH and Co. KG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Coatings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Coatings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Lining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Lining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Lining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Lining - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Lining - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Sealants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Sealants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 BASF SE
- Exhibit 97: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 98: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 100: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 10.4 Covestro AG
- Exhibit 102: Covestro AG - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Covestro AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Covestro AG - Key news
- Exhibit 105: Covestro AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Covestro AG - Segment focus
- 10.5 Huntsman International LLC
- Exhibit 107: Huntsman International LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Huntsman International LLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Huntsman International LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 110: Huntsman International LLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Huntsman International LLC - Segment focus
- 10.6 POLYFLEX AND WASSER
- Exhibit 112: POLYFLEX AND WASSER - Overview
- Exhibit 113: POLYFLEX AND WASSER - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: POLYFLEX AND WASSER - Key offerings
- 10.7 PPG Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 115: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Rhino Linings Corp.
- Exhibit 119: Rhino Linings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Rhino Linings Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Rhino Linings Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 122: Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Specialty Products Inc.
- Exhibit 125: Specialty Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Specialty Products Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Specialty Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Teknos Group Oy
- Exhibit 128: Teknos Group Oy - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Teknos Group Oy - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Teknos Group Oy - Key offerings
- 10.12 The Sherwin Williams Co.
- Exhibit 131: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 134: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 139: Research methodology
- Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 141: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations
- in crude oil prices: The volatility of crude oil prices is one of the key challenges in the global commodity chemicals market. The volatility of crude oil prices impacts the pricing strategies and margins of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, oilfield cleaners, polymers, as well as plastic additives. The margins of the commodity chemicals are inherently dependent on the global prices of crude oil, which is one of the key raw materials. Any volatility in the prices of crude oil causes uncertainty in end-use markets and eventually influences the margins of all the key stakeholders, including the vendors in the global commodity chemicals market. These fluctuations adversely affect the profitability, cost of sales, and the ability of vendors to effectively address the demands of consumers.
