Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in the Americas, 2020: Volume 6 - Elastomers
May 01, 2020, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in the Americas - 2020 Volume 6 Elastomers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market report provides in-depth coverage of the Elastomers market within the Americas.
Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:
- North America (Canada, Mexico, USA)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Rest of South America, Venezuela)
The report provides production data for the following:
- Cast Elastomers
- Fibres/Spandex
- Microcellular
- Footwear
- RIM/RRIM
- Technical Microcellular
- TPU
- Synthetic Leather Resin
- Others
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction Elastomers
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Indicative Formulations
1.3 Abbreviations
2. Elastomers Product Description
2.1 Product Description
3. Key Market Players
3.1 Major Producers of Elastomers - NA
3.2 Major Producers of Elastomers - SA
4. Total Americas Elastomers
4.1 Elastomers Trends - Americas
4.2 Growth in Production of Elastomers
4.3 PU Production by Country - North America
4.4 PU Production by Country - South America
4.5 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
4.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
5.1 North America Elastomers
5.1.1 Elastomers Trends - North America
5.1.2 Growth in Production of Elastomers
5.1.3 PU Production by Country
5.1.4 Forecast PU Production by Country
5.1.5 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
5.1.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
5.2 Canada
5.2.1 Growth in Production of Elastomers
5.2.2 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
5.2.3 Forecast Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
5.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Growth in Production of Elastomers
5.3.2 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
5.3.3 Forecast Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
5.4 USA
5.4.1 Growth in Production of Elastomers
5.4.2 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
5.4.3 Forecast Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
6.1 South America Elastomers
6.1.1 Elastomers Trends - South America
6.1.2 Growth in Production of Elastomers
6.1.3 PU Production by Country
6.1.4 Forecast PU Production by Country
6.1.5 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
6.1.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
6.2 Argentina
6.2.1 Growth in Production of Elastomers
6.2.2 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
6.2.3 Forecast Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
6.3 Brazil
6.3.1 Growth in Production of Elastomers
6.3.2 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
6.3.3 Forecast Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
6.4 Chile
6.4.1 Growth in Production of Elastomers
6.4.2 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
6.4.3 Forecast Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
6.5 Colombia
6.5.1 Growth in Production of Elastomers
6.5.2 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
6.5.3 Forecast Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
6.6 Peru
6.6.1 Growth in Production of Elastomers
6.6.2 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
6.6.3 Forecast Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
6.7 Venezuela
6.7.1 Growth in Production of Elastomers
6.7.2 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
6.7.3 Forecast Elastomers Raw Material Consumption
