Polyurethane Coatings Market to grow by USD 8.22 billion | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The polyurethane coatings market covers the following areas:

The polyurethane coatings market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by growing demand from the transportation industry. However, challenges such as environmental regulations may impede market growth.

The polyurethane coatings market analysis includes segmentation by end-user (wood and furniture, automotive, transportation, electrical and electronics, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The polyurethane coatings market share growth by the wood and furniture segment has been significant for revenue-generating among end-users. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The polyurethane coatings market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Akzo Nobel NV

American Polymers Corp.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

Covestro AG

IVM Chemicals Srl

Jotun AS

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Polyurethane Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.91% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.10 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, American Polymers Corp., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Covestro AG, IVM Chemicals Srl, Jotun AS, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

