Polyurethane Composites Market Size to Grow by USD 117.75 Mn| Increasing Demand for PU Composites in the Automotive Industry to boost market growth| Technavio

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The polyurethane composites market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Hexcel Corp.

Huntsman Corp.

Linecross Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Owens Corning

PPG Industries Inc.

Rhino Linings Corp.

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

SGL Carbon SE

SKC Co. Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Toray Industries Inc.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Webasto SE

ELANTAS GmbH

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 43 percent of market growth. The polyurethane composites market in APAC is dominated by China and Japan. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. The rising use of PU composites in the manufacturing of automobile body parts would aid the expansion of the polyurethane composites market in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as the APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Polyurethane Composites Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The transportation segment's share of the polyurethane composites market will expand significantly. Due to their exceptional features such as lightweight, high toughness, and great energy and sound absorption properties, PU composites are a vital material in the transportation industry. High form variety and good hardness are two of the main benefits of PU composites, which are employed in automobile parts and automated production processes. As a result, rising global vehicle production will drive up demand for PU composites during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the polyurethane composites market is the growing demand for PU composites in the automotive industry. Floor pans, bulkheads, and other components are made of PU composites.

Furthermore, major automotive producing countries such as China, Germany, and others employ thermoplastic composites as protective coatings and lubricants in automobiles. Large internal body sections of vehicles are manufactured in these nations. As a result, rising vehicle production will fuel demand for PU composites over the forecast period.

Fluctuating crude oil prices, on the other hand, are one of the reasons limiting the growth of the polyurethane composites industry.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Polyurethane Composites Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Rhamnolipids Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Metal Bonding Adhesives Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Polyurethane Composites Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 117.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BASF SE, Covestro AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hexcel Corp., Huntsman Corp., Linecross Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., Rhino Linings Corp., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, SKC Co. Ltd. , The Dow Chemical Co., Toray Industries Inc., Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Webasto SE, and ELANTAS GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Wind power energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Wind power energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Wind power energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Wind power energy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Wind power energy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BASF SE

Exhibit 101: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 102: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 103: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 104: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.4 Covestro AG

Exhibit 106: Covestro AG - Overview



Exhibit 107: Covestro AG - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Covestro AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Covestro AG - Segment focus

10.5 ELANTAS GmbH

Exhibit 110: ELANTAS GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 111: ELANTAS GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: ELANTAS GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 113: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 114: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 116: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.7 Hexcel Corp.

Exhibit 118: Hexcel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Hexcel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Hexcel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Hexcel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Hexcel Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Huntsman Corp.

Exhibit 123: Huntsman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Huntsman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Huntsman Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Huntsman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Huntsman Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Linecross Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Linecross Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Linecross Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Linecross Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 SGL Carbon SE

Exhibit 131: SGL Carbon SE - Overview



Exhibit 132: SGL Carbon SE - Business segments



Exhibit 133: SGL Carbon SE - Key news



Exhibit 134: SGL Carbon SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: SGL Carbon SE - Segment focus

10.11 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 136: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Toray Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Webasto SE

Exhibit 141: Webasto SE - Overview



Exhibit 142: Webasto SE - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Webasto SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Webasto SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 146: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 148: Research methodology



Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 150: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio