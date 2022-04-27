Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Worth $7.14 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.6% CAGR, (Strategic Investment Plans | Business Opportunities | SWOT Analysis): Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

Apr 27, 2022, 10:07 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Polyurethane Dispersions industry amassed revenue approximately about US$ 3.13 billion in 2021 and is projected to gain returns of approximately US$ 7.14 billion by 2028, is predicted to register highest gains of nearly 6.6% in timescale from 2022 to 2028. In addition to this, growth of polyurethane dispersions market over forecasting timeline is subject to product features such as odor elimination, absence of toxic VOC emissions, and low presence of hazardous monomers. Moreover, polyurethane dispersions demonstrate toughness and find lucrative applications in sealants, adhesives, and coatings. Implementation of strict environmental laws including changes in the U.S. Clean Air Act along with current technological breakthroughs have made polyurethane dispersions an proficient alternative to solvent-based analogs in polyurethane coatings & adhesives industry. The strategic move has led to reduction in utilization of solvent-based coatings in developed countries of Europe as well as the U.S. This has boosted growth of polyurethane dispersions market.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Polyurethane Dispersions Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Polyurethane Dispersions Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.6% (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Polyurethane Dispersions Market was valued approximately USD 3.13 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 7.14 Billion by 2028.
- Asia Pacific over forecasting period is subject to rise in product demand in manufacturing sector across Asia.
- Low manufacturing costs, easy availability of labor at reasonable costs, favorable government laws, and product innovations taking place across region will prop up expansion of polyurethane dispersions industry in Asia Pacific.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Polyurethane Dispersions Market- By Type (Solvent-Free And Low-Solvent) And By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Leather Finishing, And Textile Finishing): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028." into their research database.
Polyurethane Dispersions Market: Overview
Polyurethane dispersion is a kind of polyurethane polymer resin that can be easily dispersed in water. It is an anionic dispersion having high molecular weight. These dispersions are created through reaction of diisocyanates with polyols. Moreover, polyurethane dispersions abbreviated as PUD is a method involving 2-phase system that disperses polyurethanes in water as well as other kinds of liquefying agents. Reportedly, these compounds possess exceptional features such as thermal stability, high proportion of elasticity, aberration resistance, and high tensile strength.
Furthermore, these compounds are utilized in preparing polyurethane coatings and adhesives comprising low volatile organic compounds & exhibiting excellent adhesion & coating features for metal, glass, plastics, wood, rubber, and textiles.
Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/polyurethane-dispersions-market
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
- 2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
- COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
- 194 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
- Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request
- 2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
- Includes Updated List of tables & figures
- Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
- Zion Market Research methodology
Industry Dynamics:
Polyurethane Dispersions Market: Growth Dynamics
- Demand from textile & leather sectors will steer growth
Humungous demand for polyurethane dispersions in developing countries of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa will boost polyurethane dispersions market growth. Need for environmental security such as low VOC emissions are leveraging expansion of polyurethane dispersions industry. In addition to this, polyurethane dispersions possess high level of flexibility, high abrasion resistance, toughness, and outstanding stability. These features have helped in increasing popularity of compound across aerospace, construction, automotive, leather, and textile industries. Nonetheless, oscillating features of product can put brakes on expansion of polyurethane dispersions market. Oscillating raw material costs and use of substitute products will put brakes on progress of polyurethane dispersions business.
Furthermore, scaling product demand from textile & leather sectors will steer growth of polyurethane dispersions industry. Strict government laws favoring use of eco-friendly products will drive growth of polyurethane dispersions market.
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/polyurethane-dispersions-market
Get More Insight before Buying @: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/polyurethane-dispersions-market
List of Key Players of Polyurethane Dispersions Market:
- Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- Coim Group
- BASF SE
- Alberdingk Boley GmbH
- Chemtura Corporation
- Covestro AG
- ICAP-SIRA Chemicals
- Lamberti S.p.A.
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Chase Corporation.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Polyurethane Dispersions Market?
- What are the key driving factors propelling the Polyurethane Dispersions Market forward?
- What are the most important companies in the Polyurethane Dispersions Market Industry?
- What segments does the Polyurethane Dispersions Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Polyurethane Dispersions Market sample report and company profiles?
Report Scope:
Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/polyurethane-dispersions-market
Regional Dominance:
- Asia Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions Market To Witness Exponential Surge By 2028
Growth of polyurethane dispersions industry in Asia Pacific over forecasting period is subject to rise in product demand in manufacturing sector across Asia. Apart from this, surging population and increase in per capita income along with swift industrialization has paved a way for regional market growth. Low manufacturing costs, easy availability of labor at reasonable costs, favorable government laws, and product innovations taking place across region will prop up expansion of polyurethane dispersions industry in Asia Pacific. Thriving construction and vehicle manufacturing industry will crop up product penetration in region.
Global Polyurethane Dispersions Market is segmented as follows:
Polyurethane Dispersions Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)
- Solvent-free
- Low-solvent
Polyurethane Dispersions Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)
- Paints & Coatings
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Leather finishing
- Textile finishing
Polyurethane Dispersions Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Press Release For Polyurethane Dispersions Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/polyurethane-dispersions-market
Browse Other Related Research Reports
- Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Materials Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global extruded polystyrene insulation materials market was worth around USD 5.86 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 7.98 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.9 percent over the forecast period.
- Vinyltrimethoxysilane Market - Global Industry Research Analysis: Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Vinyltrimethoxysilane industries have also been greatly affected.
- Terbufos Market - Global Industry Research Analysis: Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Terbufos industries have also been greatly affected.
Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Chemical & Materials Industry
Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook
About Us
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/
SOURCE Zion Market Research
Share this article