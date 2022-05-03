Polyurethane Elastomer Market Size to Grow by USD 5.54 Bn | 37% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Polyurethane Elastomer Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

American Urethane

Argonics Inc.

BASF SE

Cellular Mouldings Ltd.

Covestro AG

Dow Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Era Polymers Pty Ltd.

Galagher Corp.

Herikon B.V.

Huntsman Corp.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd.

The Lubrizol Corp.

Trelleborg AB

VCM Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

China Petrochemical Corp.

LANXESS AG

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 37 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for polyurethane elastomer. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

The rising consumption of polyurethane elastomers in the building, construction, vehicle, footwear, and electronics industries would boost the polyurethane elastomer market in APAC throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Polyurethane Elastomer Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The automotive segment's share of the polyurethane elastomer market will expand significantly. The rise in acceptance of polyurethane elastomer-based plastic components in automobiles can be linked to the lightweight and durability of polyurethane elastomer-made components.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing use of polyurethane elastomers in the automotive industry for coating and manufacturing applications in automotive plastic components is one of the primary factors driving the worldwide polyurethane (PU) elastomer market growth. Another trend that is likely to favourably impact the industry in the projected period is the growing construction industry. However, the unpredictability in raw material prices, such as crude oil, is one of the major hurdles to the worldwide PU elastomer market's growth.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Polyurethane Elastomer Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Food Fortifying Agents Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Polyurethane Elastomer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Urethane, Argonics Inc., BASF SE, Cellular Mouldings Ltd., Covestro AG, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Era Polymers Pty Ltd., Galagher Corp., Herikon B.V., Huntsman Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., Trelleborg AB, VCM Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., China Petrochemical Corp., LANXESS AG, and Mitsui Chemicals Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BASF SE

Exhibit 105: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 106: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 107: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 108: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.4 Covestro AG

Exhibit 110: Covestro AG - Overview



Exhibit 111: Covestro AG - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Covestro AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Covestro AG - Segment focus

10.5 Era Polymers Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Era Polymers Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Era Polymers Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Era Polymers Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Huntsman Corp.

Exhibit 117: Huntsman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Huntsman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Huntsman Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Huntsman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Huntsman Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 LANXESS AG

Exhibit 122: LANXESS AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 123: LANXESS AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 124: LANXESS AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 125: LANXESS AG - Segment focus

10.8 Manali Petrochemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 129: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 133: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 134: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

10.11 The Lubrizol Corp.

Exhibit 137: The Lubrizol Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: The Lubrizol Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: The Lubrizol Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio