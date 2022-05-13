Polyurethane Foam Market Size to Grow by 5.44 million tons | 39% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The PU foam market is fragmented, and the vendors are increasing their capacities to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., INOAC Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Recticel NV, Sheela Foam Ltd., and Trelleborg AB, among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

BASF SE - The company offers polyurethane foam insulation that is a highly durable and best-in-class option.

The company offers polyurethane foam insulation that is a highly durable and best-in-class option. Covestro AG - The company offers solutions for flexible, rigid, and integral skin foams such as Desmodur, Cardyon, and many more.

The company offers solutions for flexible, rigid, and integral skin foams such as Desmodur, Cardyon, and many more. Dow Inc. - The company offers VORASURF polyurethane additives that help meet a variety of needs across a wide range of applications such as spray foam insulation used in refrigerators and construction.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read a Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the polyurethane foam market. According to our research, the region will contribute to 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the polyurethane foam market in APAC. The increasing construction activities and rising demand for electronic appliances will drive the polyurethane foam market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. View our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The flexible PU foams segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Flexible PU foams have properties such as high durability and resilience and lightweight. They are used widely in furniture and bedding, carpet cushioning for diverse industrial applications, automotive seating, and textile laminates. Hence, the increasing applications of flexible PU foams in various industries will drive their demand during the forecast period.

View a Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising demand for PU foams in China is driving the growth of the polyurethane foam market in the coming years. In China, PU foams are used extensively in industries such as electrical and electronics, construction, consumer goods, healthcare, automotive, sports equipment, and furniture and bedding. This is mainly because of the economic growth of the region. Moreover, there is an increase in the number of construction projects across China. These factors will drive the growth of the segment.

Download a sample for highlights on market drivers & challenges impacting the market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Global Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) Scavenger Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bio-soluble Fiber Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Polyurethane Foam Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% Market growth 2021-2025 5.44 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries China, Germany, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., INOAC Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Recticel NV, Sheela Foam Ltd., and Trelleborg AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Furniture and bedding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transport - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Flexible PU foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rigid PU foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Molded PU foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Dow Inc.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Huntsman Corp.

INOAC Corp.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Recticel NV

Sheela Foam Ltd.

Trelleborg AB

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio