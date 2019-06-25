Polyurethane Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyurethane Market - Overview



Polyurethanes are widely utilized polymers.They are formed through the reaction between diisocyanates and polyols in the presence of other chemicals.







Polyurethanes are used across the globe in almost all industries including furniture, construction, electronics, automotive, footwear, and packaging. Coatings, adhesives & sealants, and elastomers are key product segments of the global polyurethane market.



Based on raw material type, the global polyurethane market has been segmented into toluene diisocyanate (TDI), methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), and others (including polyols and HDI).MDI is widely used to produce polyurethane.



It is extensively employed in various applications, due to its excellent insulation property.In terms of product type, the global polyurethane market has been divided into coatings, adhesives & sealants, flexible foams, rigid foams, elastomers, and others (including monomers and resins).



Flexible foams is expected to be the major product type segment of the global polyurethane market during the forecast period. It is also estimated to be a rapidly expanding segment during the forecast period, owing to high consumption of polyurethane as a raw material in the furniture industry.



In terms of end-user, the global polyurethane market has been segregated into bedding & furniture, building & construction, appliances & white goods, automotive & transportation, footwear, and others (including packaging and sports accessories).The bedding & furniture segment accounted for a major share of the global market in 2017.



It is estimated to be a rapidly growing segment during the forecast period, owing to high consumption of polyurethane as a raw material to manufacture cushions and furniture.



Based on region, the global polyurethane market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global market in the next few years.



The market in the region is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



The report analyzes and forecasts the polyurethane market at the global and regional levels.The market has been projected in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2018 to 2026.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global polyurethane market.It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for polyurethane during the forecast period.



The report also highlights growth opportunities for the polyurethane market at the global and regional levels.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global polyurethane market.Porter's five forces model for the polyurethane market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein raw material type, product type, and end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global polyurethane market by segmenting it in terms of raw material type, product type, end-user, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for the polyurethane in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global polyurethane market. Key players profiled in the report are Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, RTP Company, BASF SE, LANXESS, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., DowDuPont, Tosoh Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Perstorp, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., and Woodbridge Foam Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The report provides size (in terms of value and volume) of the polyurethane market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026.The market value has been provided for the global, regional, sub-regional, and country-level markets.



Market numbers have been estimated based on raw material type, product type, end-user, and region. The market size and forecast for each raw material type, product type, and end-user segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.



The global polyurethane market has been segmented as follows:



Global Polyurethane Market, by Raw Material Type

Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

Others (Including Polyols and HDI)



Global Polyurethane Market, by Product Type

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Flexible Foams

Rigid Foams

Elastomers

Others (Including Monomers and Resins)



Global Polyurethane Market, by End-user

Bedding & Furniture

Building & Construction

Appliances & White Goods

Automotive & Transportation

Footwear

Others (Including Packaging and Sports Accessories)



Global Polyurethane Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

U.K.

Italy

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

Analysis of raw material types and product types of polyurethane and end-users wherein polyurethane is employed

Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the polyurethane market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global polyurethane market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the global polyurethane market to help understand the competition level

Porters' five forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the market



