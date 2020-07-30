Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market projected to surpass $430 million by 2026, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The market demand for polyvinyl alcohol solutions is expected to grow tremendously due to the rising use of PVA films to manufacture durable packaging solutions. Furthermore, as the demand for green packaging solutions increases alongside growing sustainability measures, the PVA films is further expected to register revenue growth.

Based on application, increasing demand for innovative and durable packaging solutions and growing competition in detergent industry is likely to drive the polyvinyl alcohol films market share. Innovative packaging solutions in detergent packaging will prove to be beneficial for the market.

Key reasons for polyvinyl alcohol films market growth:

Growing demand for higher quality packaging solutions.

Increasing demand for durable sunglasses in sports applications.

Rising use of durable and aesthetically pleasing plastic in electronics industry.

2026 forecasts anticipate the 'LCD' application segment showing appreciative growth:

LCD segment is likely to exceed a valuation of $9 billion by the end of analysis timeline due to increasing demand for high-performance and durable LCD solutions. Several market players are increasingly investing towards new product development and augmenting indigenous technology capabilities to produce higher-quality LCD solutions. Moreover, rising high miniature LCD solutions demand in electronics coupled with changing technological trends will further encourage the polyvinyl alcohol films market growth.

Asia-Pacific & North America to witness remunerative growth:

On the regional front, Asia Pacific polyvinyl alcohol films market is slated to grow with CAGR of over 6.5% through the forecast timeframe due to the rising demand for economical as well as sustainable packaging solutions. PVA films are also extensively used to manufacture packaging solutions for agrochemicals and detergents due to their vulnerability to environmental aggressors. Moreover, market players in the region are increasingly adopting these solutions to stay competitive in the industry landscape and consolidate their brand equity.

In 2019, the North America polyvinyl alcohol films industry size exceeded a valuation of $95 million. The region is observing rising demand for powdered detergents from the laundry segment. Furthermore, increasing urbanization and rising disposable income levels across the middle class have led to a growth in customer preference when it comes to laundry services.

Leading market players:

Prominent market players analyzed in the polyvinyl alcohol films industry report include MonoSol LLC, Nippon Gohsei, Jiangmen Proudly Water Soluble Plastic, Aicello Chemicals, Sekisui Specialty Chemicals, and Changzhou among others. They have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

