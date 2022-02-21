Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market in APAC to Record 3.61% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Evolving Opportunities with BASF SE &China National Chemical Corp. Ltd. | 17000 + Technavio Reports

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Polyvinyl Chloride Market in APAC is expected to increase by USD 11.62 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The Polyvinyl Chloride Market in APAC is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

China National Chemical Corp. Ltd. - The company offers products such as paste PVC.

Regional Market Outlook

37% of the market's growth will originate from China during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The considerable increase in the middle-class population's per-capita income will facilitate the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market growth in China over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Polyvinyl Chloride Market in APAC Driver:

Increasing demand from the construction industry:

The key factor driving growth in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market growth in APAC is the increasing demand from the construction industry. APAC's construction sector is the world's largest and growing at a healthy rate, Due to expanding population, rising middle-class income, and urbanization. An increase in infrastructure development activities is driving the construction sector in the region. Furthermore, the admission of large European Union businesses into China's lucrative market has spurred the industry's growth. Countries such as Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea have hosted several national and international events due to their commercial potential, leading to an increased demand for PVCs.

Polyvinyl Chloride Market in APAC Trend:

High corrosion resistance :

The high corrosion resistance is another factor supporting the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market share growth in APAC. PVC is robust, lightweight, weatherproof, rot-resistant, chemical-corrosion-resistant, and abrasion-resistant. It is also adaptable and simple to use since it can be cut, shaped, welded, and combined in any design. Its properties make it an excellent choice for various applications, including pipelines, windows, flooring, and roofing. They provide significant energy savings during manufacturing, low-cost distribution, and long and trouble-free service life. These pipes are commonly used in water, waste, and drainage pipeline systems. They don't get clogged, scaled, corroded, or pitted, and they have flat surfaces that reduce pumping energy needs.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market in APAC Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market in APAC includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Technavio report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by manufacturers to ensure a sustainable market presence.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.61 Performing market contribution China at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Covestro AG, Formosa Plastics Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LG Chem Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., and The Sanmar Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 07: Parent market

*Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Support activities

*2.2.7 Innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 11: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*Exhibit 12: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 13: APAC market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Application

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

· Pipes and fittings

· Films and sheets

· Wires and cables

· Others

*Exhibit 21: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Application

*Exhibit 22: Comparison by Application

**5.3 Pipes and fittings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 23: Pipes and fittings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 24: Pipes and fittings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Films and sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 25: Films and sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 26: Films and sheets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Wires and cables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 27: Wires and cables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 28: Wires and cables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 29: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 30: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.7 Market opportunity by Application

*Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Application

***6. Customer landscape

**6.1 Overview

*Exhibit 32: Customer landscape

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*The regions covered in the report are:

· China

· India

· Japan

· South Korea (Republic of Korea)

· Rest of APAC

*Exhibit 33: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 34: Geographic comparison

**7.3 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 35: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 36: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 37: India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 38: India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 39: Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 40: Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 41: South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 42: South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 43: Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 44: Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.8 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Increasing demand from the construction industry

*8.1.2 Increasing usage in the healthcare industry

*8.1.3 Increasing demand from the electrical industry

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Recycling issue

*8.2.2 Weak thermal capability

*8.2.3 Sensitivity to oxidative degradation properties

*Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 High corrosion resistance

*8.3.2 High durability

*8.3.3 Developments in the recycling technology

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Competitive scenario

**9.2 Overview

*Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

**9.3 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 49: Industry risks

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 BASF SE

*Exhibit 52: BASF SE - Overview

*Exhibit 53: BASF SE - Business segments

*Exhibit 54: BASF SE - Key news

*Exhibit 55: BASF SE - Key offerings

*Exhibit 56: BASF SE - Segment focus

**10.4 China National Chemical Corp. Ltd.

*Exhibit 57: China National Chemical Corp. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 58: China National Chemical Corp. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 59: China National Chemical Corp. Ltd.- Key news

*Exhibit 60: China National Chemical Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.5 Covestro AG

*Exhibit 61: Covestro AG - Overview

*Exhibit 62: Covestro AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 63: Covestro AG- Key news

*Exhibit 64: Covestro AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 65: Covestro AG - Segment focus

**10.6 Formosa Plastics Corp.

*Exhibit 66: Formosa Plastics Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 67: Formosa Plastics Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 68: Formosa Plastics Corp. - Key offerings

**10.7 INEOS Group Holdings SA

*Exhibit 69: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview

*Exhibit 70: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments

*Exhibit 71: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 72: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus

**10.8 LG Chem Ltd.

*Exhibit 73: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 74: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 75: LG Chem Ltd.- Key news

*Exhibit 76: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 77: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.9 Reliance Industries Ltd.

*Exhibit 78: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 79: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 80: Reliance Industries Ltd.- Key news

*Exhibit 81: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 82: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.10 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 83: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 84: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 85: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 86: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.11 The Lubrizol Corp.

*Exhibit 87: The Lubrizol Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 88: The Lubrizol Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 89: The Lubrizol Corp.- Key news

*Exhibit 90: The Lubrizol Corp. - Key offerings

**10.12 The Sanmar Group

*Exhibit 91: The Sanmar Group - Overview

*Exhibit 92: The Sanmar Group - Product and service

*Exhibit 93: The Sanmar Group - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objective

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 95: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 97: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

