Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Players Gain Prodigious Sales Opportunities Owing to Numerous Properties of PVDF: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) refers to a semi-crystalline thermoplastic from the fluorine polymers group. PVDF holds around 59% of fluorine content in it. For the production of PVDF, suspension and emulsion processes are used. This product is available in pellet, latex, and powder forms.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) are of the opinion that the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market will demonstrate growth at a moderate CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2019–2027. This growth can be attributed to increased use of polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) in a wide range of applications.

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market: Major Takeaways

Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) is gaining impetus across a wide range of industries owing to its numerous advantages including high thermal stability and good chemical resistance. Apart from this, some of the additional properties of this product include weatherability, high corrosion resistance, and good adhesion. Thus, PVDF is in high demand across various end-use industries such as chemical processing, building and construction, PV modules, automotive, electrical and electronic, and oil and gas industry. On the grounds of all these applications, the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market is foreseen to gather prodigious expansion avenues in the forthcoming years.

Many industry leaders in the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market are growing focus toward strengthening their production capabilities. Apart from this, several enterprises are focused on the development and launch of technologically advanced products. To gain this outcome, players are investing intensely in research and development activities. On the grounds of all these activities, the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market is likely to expand at promising pace throughout the assessment period of 2019 to 2027.

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market: Growth Boosters

PVDF finds application in the manufacturing of sheets, rods, monofilament and drawn fibers, tubing, coatings, pipes, membranes, tubes, cast parts, and films. Thus, increased demand for all these products is working in favor of the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market.

Increased use of PVDF in numerous industries including water treatment, electric vehicles, textiles, and wires and cables is projected to fuel sales opportunities for vendors in the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market in the years to follow.

PVDF with fastness and gloss is extensively utilized for architectural coating in many residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. This scenario is boosting demand opportunities in the polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market.

PVDF is gaining immense popularity across numerous chemical processing industries. It is extensively used as metallic coating in a wide range of applications including filters, heat exchangers, pumps, and membrane. On the back of this factor, the global the polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market is projected to experience prodigious sales opportunities in the years ahead.

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market: Well-Established Participants

The latest assessment provides detailed data on key enterprises working in the global the polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market. Thus, this study includes data on volume, shares, and revenues together with diverse business strategies employed by industry players.

The list of key players in the polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market includes following names:

3M Company

Company Kureha Corporation

Solvay Group

Arkema Group

Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co., Ltd

Rochling Group

Daikin Industries Ltd

The Quadrant Group of Companies

Ensinger GmbH

RTP Company

