Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market to Record USD 737.87 Mn Growth | 5.46% CAGR Projection through 2026 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - The company offers polyvinylpyrrolidone such as PVP k-series which is a hygroscopic, amorphous polymer supplied as a white, free-flowing powder or a clear aqueous solution.

BASF SE - The company offers polyvinylpyrrolidone such as Kollidon 30, which is used as dry binders, film-formers, stabilizers in suspensions, dispersants for pigments, enzyme stabilisiers, and bioavailablility improvers.

Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - The company offers polyvinylpyrrolidone such as NKY Conduli, which is widely used as excipients, suitable for a broad range of dosage forms.

Key takeaways from PVP market study

PVP market size to increase by USD 737.87 million at 5.46% CAGR between 2021 and 2026

4.50% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

31% of market growth to originate in North America during the forecast period

The pharmaceuticals segment accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2021

Dominant vendors include Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, and Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

PVP Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The increasing demand for water treatment chemicals is one of the key factors driving the growth of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market. Access to fresh water is one of the most significant challenges faced by the expanding population worldwide. As a result, the demand for clean water and wastewater treatment options is rapidly increasing across the world. Water-soluble polymers are used in wastewater treatment, sludge treatment, and water purification applications. Polyvinylpyrrolidone is used as a water treatment chemical in large reservoirs, swimming pools, and tanks. Globally, increasing urbanization, rising population, and economic growth have increased the use of water-soluble polymers for water treatment. India, China, Russia, and several other countries are facing a high demand for water-soluble polymers for wastewater treatment due to their expanding populations.

Fluctuating crude oil prices will be a major challenge for the polyvinylpyrrolidone market during the forecast period. Price is one of the key deciding factors for selecting materials in end-use industries. New materials used as alternative products are priced higher than the existing product options. The polymerization of its monomer generally manufactures polyvinylpyrrolidone. These monomers are manufactured from crude oil by the fractional distillation process. Fluctuations in crude oil prices impact the price of synthetic polymers. Moreover, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of oil barrels reduced drastically. Fluctuations in crude oil prices lead to volatility in the manufacturing cost of synthetic water-soluble polymers.

Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by Downstream Products and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 - The polyethylene terephthalate market share is expected to increase by USD 15.09 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.98%.

Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 737.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hangzhou Motto Science and Technology Co. Ltd., J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co KG, Jarchem Industries Inc., JH Nanhang Life Sciences Co. Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Shanghai Yuking Water Soluble Material Tech Co. Ltd, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

