POLYWOOD Announces Second Full-Scale Manufacturing Facility Located in Roxboro, North Carolina

The facility in Roxboro will serve as both a manufacturing facility and a distribution center, allowing POLYWOOD to more easily ship its products to customers along the East Coast. "Without our customers, none of this would be possible. Our success is fueled by our customers," stated POLYWOOD Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Doug Rassi. "They're loyal, they care about stewardship, and they want an American-made product they can be proud of and that's built to last." POLYWOOD's expansion to Roxboro will allow them to continue to meet growing consumer demand while creating more jobs in a community that has welcomed them with open arms.

"POLYWOOD's new facility is a welcome addition to Person County's manufacturing industry," said N.C. Representative Larry Yarborough. "These jobs will bring new opportunity for families and a new partner in Person County's growth."

Renovations have already begun on the new POLYWOOD building in Roxboro, a facility three times the size of their newest building in Indiana which doubled their workforce in 2016. "The second quarter of the year is really when we hit our seasonal peak so we want the North Carolina location ready for distribution by then," explained Rassi. Once that phase of the project is done, the company will begin installing manufacturing equipment creating a steady flow of new job opportunities in the area.

Over the next 5 years, POLYWOOD will create a total of 384 jobs in Person County. "We're fortunate here in Indiana to have such a hard-working, dedicated manufacturing workforce," stated Rassi. "North Carolina is ideal for our second location due to their own skilled workforce, high level of information technology and growth potential in the state — not to mention their reputation and deep history with furniture."

"Person County knows manufacturers – we have a workforce skilled in modern manufacturing and a business environment that helps manufacturers thrive," said N.C. Senator Mike Woodard. "I'm proud to welcome POLYWOOD's new full-scale production facility here in Roxboro."

The new site will also house a full reclamation center for all types of recycled plastics which will be processed and reused in furniture that is manufactured on site. Additionally, the plant will sell recycled plastics to other businesses.

Since it was founded in 1990, POLYWOOD has maintained its original mission of stewardship — to do something meaningful for future generations. Inspired by the well-known Make America Beautiful Campaign, POLYWOOD set out to transform millions of recycled milk jugs into recycled lumber. This new "faux wood" material would provide the characteristics of wood while also withstanding the elements year after year.

With their first product, POLYWOOD initiated the revival of the iconic Adirondack chair, a symbol for relaxation. "I think of the Adirondack as the 'getaway chair', even if the getaway is in your backyard," Rassi said. "It was the first product we took to market and the one we're most famous for. The POLYWOOD Adirondack chair marked the creation of a whole new category in outdoor furniture."

Today, the "faux wood" outdoor furniture category is the fastest growing in the industry. With state-of-the-art technology and lean manufacturing processes that minimize waste and ensure products are built to order with next day shipping POLYWOOD is poised for continued rapid growth. "We see this as an emerging market," Rassi said, "and we're thrilled to continue to grow here in Indiana and now in North Carolina. We believe we're positioned to be a leader in the market share in this category."

POLYWOOD is currently accepting applications for both its Indiana and North Carolina locations. More information available at polywoodoutdoor.com/north-carolina

About Poly-Wood, LLC

Made from recycled plastics, Poly-Wood, LLC is an American company striving to produce outdoor furniture that is as beautiful as it is functional. Founded in 1990, POLYWOOD is manufactured in Indiana with a 20-year warranty against all weather conditions including the sun, snow, and salt-rich ocean winds. Requiring no painting, staining, or waterproofing, POLYWOOD is offered in a variety of bright as well as classic colors that are UV-protected. By using recycled materials, Poly-Wood, LLC is proud to keep waste out of landfills and provide outdoor furniture that people are proud to own. To learn more, please visit https://www.polywoodoutdoor.com.

POLYWOOD Contact:

Ryan Zimmerman | rzimmerman@polywoodoutdoor.com | 877-457-3284

SOURCE Poly-Wood, LLC

Related Links

https://www.polywoodoutdoor.com

