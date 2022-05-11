POLYWOOD Reveals Ultra-Modern Elevate Collection in its Upscale PW Designer Series

When this sustainable brand entered the luxury furniture space last fall, designers and retailers took notice; now they're taking orders for the follow-up collection.

SYRACUSE, Ind., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYWOOD, the innovative company that first created outdoor furniture made from durable recycled plastic lumber in 1990, is launching Elevate, the second collection in its PW Designer Series that made its debut last fall.

While media outlets like Forbes have recently drawn attention to POLYWOOD's 32-year history of sustainable innovation, the Indiana brand is not content to rest on the laurels of its legacy. Instead, they continue to look for new ways to meaningfully integrate engineering excellence and craftsmanship into the visions of interior designers and discerning homeowners.

Doug Rassi, POLYWOOD founder and CEO says:

"For those who appreciate minimalist design, our new Elevate collection offers a clean, modern aesthetic with an infinitely adaptable selection of low-profile chairs, tables, and ottomans."

Like the Latitude collection, Elevate features an array of refined outdoor dining and deep seating lounge sets which include modular sectionals. What differentiates this sculptural new collection is the continuous lines, defined angles, strong platform bases, and flawless finish. Simple yet secure connectors allow for easy customization depending on your mood or entertaining needs. Rassi continues:

"Elevate's modularity inspires countless opportunities for personalization – the furniture can provide an ideal spot for family movies under the stars one night then reconfigured the next day to create distinct nooks for games and intimate conversation."

Ginger Curtis, the award-winning designer and owner of Urbanology Designs, explains why she's drawn to POLYWOOD's elegant new furniture collection.

"The beauty and versatility of Elevate inspire me every day. Whether I'm entertaining friends or relaxing with the family, Elevate's bold design and endless configurations offer me unlimited opportunities to express my style effortlessly."

From pieces like the Elevate dining chair cushion starting at $140 up to the impressive 12-Piece Pit Sectional priced at $21,095, customers can arrange modular pieces in an infinite number of ways to create their dream dining set or sectional. Or they can order pre-designed dining sets that seat six, or lounge sets in Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large configurations. All PW Designer Series collections offer white glove delivery with providers assembling the customer's furniture, placing it in their preferred space, and removing all packaging on location.

POLYWOOD is now accepting orders for July shipments of the Elevate collection.

To learn more about the Elevate collection and the PW Designer Series, or to schedule an interview with POLYWOOD VP of Business Development Lindsay Schleis, please call Jason Myers at 412 580 1812 or e-mail [email protected].

About POLYWOOD

For over 30 years, POLYWOOD has been transforming outdoor living spaces with durable, sustainable, and timeless furniture designs. All genuine POLYWOOD® products are made in the USA from ocean-bound and landfill-bound plastic and are produced in 99% waste-free facilities in Syracuse, Indiana, and Roxboro, North Carolina. To learn more about the brand and see the products please visit www.polywood.com.

