Pomellato Returns To Los Angeles With A New Beverly Hills Boutique

The new L.A. boutique reflects Pomellato's distinctive store concept, originally created by Dimore Studio. With its styled signature lacquered Montenapoleone red on the façade and the iconic band ring featured as a door handle evoking a jewel at first touch, the store recalls mid-century classic architecture.

Combining unique Milanese design, sustainable practices, and goldsmith savoir-faire, Pomellato specializes in 'New Precious' gemstones – unconventional colored gems that extend beyond the traditional classics. Established in 1967 in congruence with California's Summer of Love as well as the women's movement, Pomellato introduced the prêt-à-porter jewel concept, appealing to the independent woman. Its #PomellatoForWomen campaign, launched in 2017 on its 50th anniversary, highlights the importance of female leadership and promotes a more authentic idea of natural beauty.

Pomellato's iconic collections are displayed alongside other exclusive design pieces, each jewel emblematic of its bold Milanese style. MONTENAPOLEONE jewels define premium sophistication, each custom-made, one-of-a-kind and precious. Stackable and sensual, ICONICA pieces shine as Pomellato's golden anniversary collection. Set with goldsmith genius to reflect sand in the moonlight, SABBIA's pavé jewels are asymmetrical and refined. M'AMA NON M'AMA jewels act as gemstone kaleidoscopes, with delicate cabochon stones. Baring the naked splendor of a gem, NUDO must-have expresses bright color in prong-free designs.

Sabina Belli, CEO of Pomellato, said, "A haven of freedom and innovation, California was the home to the Summer of Love, and today to Pomellato, in the same spirit. Pomellato feels right at home in California and we are excited to embark on a West Coast adventure."

The Pomellato Beverly Hills Flagship is located on Two Rodeo Drive, at 214 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

