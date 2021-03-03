Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers - FUBO

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against FuboTV, Inc. ("Fubo" or the "Company") (NYSE: FUBO) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-01641, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise, acquired common shares of Fubo stock between March 23, 2020 and January 4, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violation of the federal securities laws under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased FuboTV securities during the Class Period, you have until April 19, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Fubo is a multichannel video programming distributor ("vMVPD"), offering subscribers access to thousands of live sporting events as well as news and entertainment content. Fubo's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, and on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets and computers. It streams its services to United States, Canada and Spain. In its regulatory filings and public statements, Fubo positions itself as a content distributor at the intersection of three "megatrends": cord-cutting, connected TV advertising, and online sports wagering. Fubo revenues are almost entirely derived from the sale of subscription services and advertising in the United States.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants disseminated false and misleading statements that misrepresented Fubo's financial health and its operating condition. These misleading statements included representations relating to a variety of Fubo's business operations and performance metrics, including, among others, Fubo's ability to grow subscription levels and future profitability, seasonality factors, cost escalations and potentially shrinking addressable market, ability to attract and generate advertising revenue, the Company's valuation, and its prospects of entering the arena of online sports wagering. For example, one of the Company's unrealistic promises included courageous claims of the Company's plans to scale its sport wagering business by, among other things, acquiring Balto Sports, which significantly inflated the price of Fubo securities, and also created a false basis for its valuation and revenue projections. In reality, the Company's prospects of scaling the sports wagering business was far from realistic given its size and market share, a fact that investors were never apprised of. As some analysts later described Fubo's strategy, it amounted to "putting a lipstick on a pig."

Investors learned the truth gradually through a series of research reports beginning on December 23, 2020. Those reports revealed, among others things, that (i) Fubo's growth in subscriber and profitability was unsustainable past the one-time seasonal surge; (ii) Fubo's offering of products would be subject to cost escalation; (iii) Fubo could not successfully compete and perform as sports book operator and could not capitalize on its online sports wagering opportunity; (iv) Fubo's data and inventory was not differentiated to allow Fubo to achieve its long-term advertising growth goals; (v) Fubo's valuation was overstated in light of its total revenue and subscription levels; and (vi) the acquisition of Balto Sports did not provide the stated synergies and internal expertise, and did not expand the Company's addressable market into sports wagering.

Upon the publication of the research reports, the price of Fubo securities declined 54% from a close of $52.59 on December 23, 2020 to a close of $24.24 on January 4, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Related Links

www.pomerantzlaw.com

