Pomerantz LLP and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announce a Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action in the Christopher Vataj v. William D. Johnson, et al

CHICAGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

CHRISTOPHER VATAJ, Individually and

on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, v. WILLIAM D. JOHNSON, JOHN R. SIMON,

GEISHA WILLIAMS, and JASON P.

WELLS, Defendants. Case No. 4:19-cv-06996-HSG



SUMMARY NOTICE OF CLASS

ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: All Persons who purchased or otherwise acquired PG&E Corporation ("PG&E") common stock between December 13, 2018, and October 28, 2019, (the "Class Period") inclusive.

EXCLUDED FROM THE CLASS ARE DEFENDANTS, THE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS OF PG&E AND PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY, AND THEIR FAMILIES AND AFFILIATES.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, that a hearing will be held on September 16, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. , before the Hon. Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., Oakland Courthouse, Courtroom 2 – 4th Floor, 1301 Clay Street, Oakland, CA 94612. At this hearing, the Court will consider (i) whether the Settlement of the Settlement Class's claims against the Defendants for $10,000,000 is fair, reasonable, and adequate, and should be approved by the Court; (ii) whether the Order and Final Judgment as provided under the Stipulation should be entered, dismissing the Complaint on the merits and with prejudice, and to determine whether the release by the Settlement Class of the Released Persons as set forth in the Stipulation, should be ordered; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation for the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund is fair and reasonable and should be approved by the Court; (iv) the application of Lead Counsel for an award of Attorneys' Fees and Expenses of no more than 25% of the Settlement Fund, reimbursement of expenses of no more than $100,000, and Awards to Plaintiffs of no more than $5,000 each, or $15,000 in total; (v) Settlement Class Members' objections to the Settlement, whether submitted previously in writing or presented orally at the Settlement Hearing by Settlement Class Members (or by counsel on their behalf); and (vi) such other matters as the Court may deem appropriate.1

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PG&E common stock trading during the Class Period, your rights may be affected by this Action and the Settlement thereof. The detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (the "Notice"), Motion for Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses, and Proof of Claim and Release Form are available for download at www.PGESecuritiesSettlement.com or by contacting the Claims Administrator, by mail at: PG&E Corp. Securities Litigation, Claims Administrator, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O Box 173052, Milwaukee, WI 53217; by telephone at (877) 933-2882; or by email at [email protected] .

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to share in the Settlement money, you must submit a Proof of Claim no later than July 19, 2021 , establishing that you are entitled to recovery. As further described in the Notice, you will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action, regardless of whether you submit a Proof of Claim, unless you exclude yourself from the Class, in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Notice, by no later than August 26, 2021 . Any objections to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or attorney's fees and expenses must be filed, in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Notice, no later than August 26, 2021 .

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Lead Counsel for the Settlement Class: Louis C. Ludwig, Pomerantz LLP, 10 South LaSalle Street, Ste. 3505, Chicago, IL 60603, Telephone: (312) 377-1181 or Jonathan Horne, the Rosen Law Firm, P.A., 275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor, New York, NY 10016, Telephone: (212) 686-1060.

INQUIRIES SHOULD NOT BE DIRECTED TO THE COURT, THE

CLERK'S OFFICE, THE DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL

DATED: April 20, 2021 BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES



DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN



DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

Source

POMERANTZ LLP

600 Third Avenue, 20th Floor

New York, NY 10016

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

1 All capitalized terms herein have the same meaning as prescribed to them in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement (the "Stipulation") dated May 14, 2021, and entered in the above-captioned Action.

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

