Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Partners with Ludi to Launch Innovative Physician-Payment Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center (PVHMC), a regional not-for-profit health care system in Southern California, has partnered with Ludi, Inc., a health care technology and physician-advocacy firm, to implement a digital platform and mobile app that automates the way PVHMC pays their contracted medical providers.



Specifically, Ludi's award-winning DocTime Log® allows PVHMC's doctors to track their time on-the-go using a mobile device or computer, and gather the necessary approvals for that work. The DocTime Log system then calculates payments, ensuring they are within scope of each physician contract. Ludi's platform was designed with direct feedback from physicians, so it's easy-to-use and payments to doctors are faster and more seamless.



"We're fully committed to improving efficiency and transparency in our operations," said Ken Nakamoto, MD, Vice President of the Medical Staff at PVHMC. "Ludi's technology gives us a unique opportunity to meet that goal by moving our physician time-tracking approach completely off of paper and making the entire payment process simple and transparent from start to finish. It's a win-win for our doctors and administrative teams."



"Being physician advocates ourselves, we're thrilled that Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center is taking such a forward-thinking approach," said Gail Peace, Founder & CEO of Ludi. "Paying contracted medical providers can be a cumbersome and confusing process with plenty of pitfalls along the way. Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center's decision underscores what we're seeing more and more of in the market: innovative hospitals leveraging automation to not only enhance their operations and physician strategies, but also to stay compliant with the complex regulatory landscape."



About Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center

Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center (PVHMC), a nationally recognized and accredited 412-bed, not-for-profit community medical center and trauma center, proudly serves residents in eastern Los Angeles and western San Bernardino counties. PVHMC's accolades include The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for advanced certification in inpatient diabetes care, palliative care, sepsis, perinatal care and total joint replacement. As the largest birthing hospital in Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties, PVHMC is honored to hold the prestigious Baby-Friendly designation. The Hospital is among the top 10% of all short-term acute care hospitals in the United States to receive the Healthgrades® Patient Safety Excellence Award. For more information, visit pvhmc.org .



About Ludi, Inc.

Ludi, Inc., is a health care technology and physician-advocacy firm that simplifies the way hospitals and health systems track, manage and audit payments to their physicians. Ludi is trusted by more than 225 hospitals and health systems nationwide to automate their physician payment processes, ensuring contracted medical providers are appropriately compensated and hospitals stay in control of their physician contract spend. Visit www.ludiinc.com.

