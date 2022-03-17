Ponterra Advises Leading Austrian Vertical Industry Software Leader in its Sale to International Buyer

Ponterra orchestrates sale of Austria-based TAC Informationstechnologie GmbH to Clubessential Holdings.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponterra Business Advisors (Ponterra), a cross-border-focused B2B software, data and services industry middle market investment bank, built by operators specifically for operators, advised The Assistant Company ("TAC") during its recent strategic sale.

TAC, of Hartberg, Austria closed its transaction with Clubessential Holdings, an Ohio membership and club management Software as a Service company backed by Battery Ventures and Silver Lake Capital, technology-focused private equity groups located respectively in Massachusetts and in California. TAC is a leading provider of software solutions to the spa, fitness, and thermal bath industries. The company's vertically focused business management and ERP solutions offer a very high level of integration in the clients' processes.

"Ponterra's proven reach and strategic knowledge of technology companies, combined with its DACH Region local market expert partner, Landpoint Corporate Finance, helped us achieve the ideal outcome we were seeking for our owners, employees, company, clients and our Austrian community. They appreciated our goals of finding the right fit and value for our company and our constituents.," said Thomas Rössler, Managing Director and Founder of TAC. "The outcome far surpassed our expectations, thanks to both Ponterra and their Berlin-based partner," said Thomas.

"The financial backing of Battery Ventures and Silver Lake Capital combined with Clubessential's SaaS leadership in the club management industry gives TAC access to great resources to accelerate the company's growth and to help take TAC to the next level," said John Rovani, Managing Partner of Ponterra.

About Ponterra Business Advisors

Ponterra Business Advisors is a global M&A advisory firm headquartered in San Juan, PR, with presence in Washington, DC; Bogota, Colombia, and Berlin, Germany that helps small to mid-sized software, data, and services companies ace their value-maximized exits and achieve international-level reach and valuations. Ponterra offers a variety of merger and acquisition, value enhancement and business advisory services. The firm provides clients with software, data, and services expertise, a global focus, dealmaking experience and a vast international network of relationships with key decision makers that, when combined, help bridge the gap between industry and the financial services world. Securities transactions conducted through StillPoint Capital LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Certain members of Ponterra Business Advisors are Registered Representatives of StillPoint Capital LLC. Ponterra Business Advisors and StillPoint Capital LLC are not affiliated entities.

