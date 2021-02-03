Pontoon Boat Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 2.5 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Pontoon Boat Market by Application Type (Family-Fun pontoon, Fishing Pontoon, Cruising Pontoon, Watersports Pontoon, and Others), by Tube Type (Two-Tube Pontoon and Three-Tube Pontoon), by End-Use Type (Private and Commercial), by Size Type (<20 Feet, 20-24 Feet, and >24 Feet), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Size, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's pontoon boat market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for pontoon boat at the global, regional, as well as country level. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Pontoon Boat Market: Highlights from the Report

Pontoon boats are flat-deck boats containing two or more floating hulls or tubes typically powered by an outboard engine. They generally have either square or rectangular shapes, which make them less suitable for choppy or rough water; however, they are widely preferred in lakes where they are used for varied functions, such as entertainment, fishing, and lounging. These boats have large deck space, which adds more seating space, luxury, comfort, extra storage space, and additional room for various activities as per users' interest.

The pontoon boats market has grown tremendously in the past few years. It was among the first in the boating industry to rebound from the downturn in sales caused by the Great Recession (2008). As per our pre-COVID-19 estimates, Stratview Research forecasts indicated that the demand for pontoon boats could hit many untouched landmarks over the next five years, reaching close US$ 3.5-billion-sales figure by 2025. The market was likely to exhibit impressive growth in 2020, compensating the marginal decline faced in 2019.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak has devastated the growth trajectory of the entire boating industry, ruining the tireless efforts of one decade of industry stakeholders. Pontoon boats could not prevent themselves from those tendencies and are estimated to experience a hefty decline of -25.5% on a YoY basis in 2020, crushing the market to below the year 2015-value.

It is also estimated that the pontoon boats market is likely to mark the fastest rebound among all boat types in the post-pandemic scenario. The market will find some solace with some driving factors including expected growth in the HNWI population, increasing boating participants, increasing share of pontoon boats in the outboard boats, versatile usage of pontoon boats, advancements in the boat engine technology, and higher affordability of pontoon boats. As a result of that, the pontoon boats market is estimated to reach an estimated US$ 2.5 billion in 2025, offering good opportunities for the market participants in the long-term scenario.

Based on the application type family-fun application is likely to remain the dominant segment of the market by 2025. It is expected to be driven by the USA, where there are more boat partying and holiday culture with a high preference of pontoon boats for the same. Fishing is another key application of pontoon boat which also covers a significant share of the total market.

Based on the tube type, two-tube pontoons are expected to remain the dominant tube type segment, whereas three-tube pontoons are expected to be the faster-growing segment during the forecast period, owing to their larger capacity, space, and efficiency coupled with the trend of larger and high-performance boats.

In terms of boat size, the 20-25-feet pontoon boat segment is likely to remain the most dominant size type in the market in years to come. Most of the applications fall under the size range and its excellent affordability has led to the huge dominance across major application verticals.

In terms of regions, North America is projected to remain the largest market for the pontoon boats during the forecast period. The USA is the world's largest market for both pontoon boats as well as recreational boats. The country is marked by the presence of many small- to big-sized players serving the market. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-healing region in the market in a post-pandemic scenario. Australia, New Zealand, and China are key countries in the region, generating a considerable market demand.

Pontoon boats have been gaining share in the outboard boats market, and their attractiveness has led to the entry of boating players in the market. After the recession, the sales of pontoon boats were so high that even the established industry players in fiberglass boats also began to enter the pontoon boats market:

Key players in the pontoon boats market are Avalon Pontoon Boats, Brunswick Corporation, Forest River Inc., MasterCraft Boat Company, LLC, Polaris Inc. (Boat Holdings, LLC.), Smoker Craft, Inc., Triton Industries Inc. (Manitou Pontoon Boats), and White River Marine Group. Development of high-performance pontoon boats, expansion of distribution network, regional expansion, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global pontoon boat market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Pontoon Boat Market Size, Share & Forecast by Application Type:

Family-Fun Pontoon (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Fishing Pontoon (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Cruising Pontoon (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Watersports Pontoon (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Pontoon Boat Market Size, Share & Forecast by Tube Type:

Two-Tube Pontoon (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Three-Tube Pontoon (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Pontoon Boat Market Size, Share & Forecast by End-Use Type:

Private (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Commercial (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Pontoon Boat Market Size, Share & Forecast by Size Type:

<20 Feet Pontoon Boats (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

20-24 Feet Pontoon Boats (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

>24 Feet Pontoon Boats (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Pontoon Boat Market Size, Share & Forecast by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , Switzerland , The UK, Spain , and RoE)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Australia , New Zealand , China , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America , The Middle East , and Others)

