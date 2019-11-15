PONY CANYON announces new Theatrical Anime Film project based on popular rhythm game “DEEMO”

"DEEMO" creator/producer Min-Yang Yu (CEO & Executive Producer of Rayark Inc.) and Mitsuhisa Ishikawa (CEO of Production I.G) confirmed that the film will be produced by Pony Canyon and Production I.G group, a partnership that has already yielded tremendous success with the global blockbuster Anime "Attack On Titan".

The production company of the film is Signal MD (a company of I.G Port group /"Napping Princess: Signal MD ("Napping Princess: The Story of the Unknown Me", "CYBORG009 CALL OF JUSTICE") will join the project as the production company and will be supported by Production I.G, Japan's leading Anime studio and creator of numerous masterpieces and global hits such as the "Attack on Titan" and "GHOST IN THE SHELL" series.

Junichi Fujisaku (screenwriter - "GHOST IN THE SHELL: STAND ALONE COMPLEX"; director/ series composer/production designer/screenwriter - "BLOOD+") has been named as the Executive Director, and up-and-coming creator Shuhei Matsushita will be the Director. The theme song will be composed by Yuki Kajiura ("Sword Art Online", "Puella Magi Madoka Magica", "Fate/Zero", and "The Garden of Sinners (Kara no Kyokai)/Boundary of Emptiness").

The film is expected wrap up in 2020.

About DEEMO, the game on which the movie is based

DEEMO is a SmartPhone rhythm game app that has had over 23 million downloads worldwide. DEEMO -Reborn-, both its downloadable and packaged software for PlayStation4, will be released on November 21.

DEEMO, a rhythm video game inspired by the musical instrument of piano, carries approximately 200 songs of a wide variety, from beautiful classical music to rock, jazz, and electronic. It offers innovative entertainment to the players who must tap the notes on the screen like playing the piano, and in addition to its collection of superlative music, the smoothness of gameplay is unrivaled by any other game app, which have captivated many music game fans in Asia and around the world.

Movie: Introduction

"Never left without saying goodbye"

Alone in a castle, a figure plays a piano... Deemo

One day, a girl with no memory falls from the sky.

A gentle story that will touch your heart

DEEMO: the rhythm game cherished around the world

NOW, adapted for animated film

Ming-Yang Yu (CEO of Rayark / Executive Producer) Profile

As a producer, Yu has developed a variety of titles as well as assisted in production line quality control and creative thinking. He insists on combining original game design with high-quality art as the cornerstone of Rayark's game development. At the same time, he also devotes himself to making Rayark a content provider that can influence the world.

Mitsuhisa Ishikawa (CEO of Production I.G) Profile

Born in Tokyo in 1958, Ishikawa joined TATSUNOKO PRODUCTION Co, Ltd., after graduating from college, and later established his own company Production I.G, Inc., of which he is currently the CEO and president. Ishikawa is known for the world famous "Ghost in the Shell" (1995), "Blood: The Last Vampire" (2000), the animated sequence in "Kill Bill: Vol.1" (2003), as well as "Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence" (2004), which was the first anime to be nominated at the Cannes International Film Festival.

Within the current anime market, he is also known for such popular titles as "Attack on Titan," "Psycho-Pass," and "Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie."

STAFF

Based on the original story "DEEMO" by Rayark Inc.

Screenplay: Junichi Fujisaku, Bun-o Fujisawa

Character design: Mebachi

Image board: Yoshitsugi Yoshida

Art : Hiromasa Ogura

Art settings: Taiyo Yoshida

Color design: Yumiko Katayama

CG animation director: Hiroshi Suzuki

Modeling supervisor: Shunsuke Imaizumi

Technical director: Kouichirou Tamura

3DCG production: Bros

Composting: Hisashi Ezura, Akira Saitoh

Editing by: Yoshinori Murakami

Sound director: Jin Aketagawa

Sound work: Magic Capsule

Theme song:Yuki Kajiura

Assistant director: Yoshihiro Hiramine

Director: Shuhei Matsushita

General director: Junichi Fujisaku

Production: SIGNAL.MD

Production I.G

Produced by PONY CANYON

ABOUT PONYCANYON INC.

Pony Canyon has long been a leading supplier of animation across the world. We are involved in every stage of content creation -- from the planning through the co-production and finally, its distribution. As fans ourselves, we are able to cultivate animation that comes to be loved by fans across the world -- just a few include "Attack on Titan"," Sound! Euphonium" and "Kengan Ashura".

©2020 Rayark Inc./DEEMO THE MOVIE Production Committee

