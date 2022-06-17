PonyCycle Praised by Parents and Caretakers for Being the Best Gift for Kids

MERCER ISLAND, Wash., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PonyCycle, a ride-on horse simulation toy powered by human motion, has been praised by parents and caretakers worldwide for being the best gift for kids. Choosing a gift for children can be difficult, and parents and caretakers often spend copious amounts of time worrying over what gift to select. Whether it's a birthday gift or holiday gift for kids, people always want to choose something right for the child they are shopping for. However, parents no longer need to struggle with this issue, as many people are realizing that the PonyCycle is the ideal toy for children ages three to twelve. This is a toy that children are guaranteed to love, along with their parents and caretakers. Since the PonyCycle is powered by human motion, the toy encourages physical activity while inspiring imaginative play. Parents and caretakers around the world have been raving in reviews about how their children have fallen in love with the PonyCycle.

PonyCycle Ride-on Horse Toy PonyCycle-best gift for kids

"No matter what your child's interests are, they will spend countless hours enjoying the highly interactive play experience offered by the PonyCycle. This is the only horse-riding simulation toy that offers a realistic play experience while allowing the child to incorporate physical activity into their daily routine," said John, President of PonyCycle, Inc. "When creating the PonyCycle, we were on a mission to produce a toy that is beneficial to a child's physical and mental development. The PonyCycle does all of this while providing hours of fun for children. We have received outstanding reviews from customers around the world who have experienced the joy that PonyCycle can bring to families."

Reviews from previous customers about the PonyCycle have been highly positive so far. One review from a parent said, "This HAS to be the cutest thing I've ever seen! The most realistic horse/pony that the kiddo can ride and steer! And it even has brakes! Thanks, PonyCycle, for making the cutest pony that my kids are obsessed with and won't get off! If you are looking for the most perfect gift for your kiddos this year, THIS IS IT!"

Another customer said: "The PonyCycle lets kids discover something different like never before!"

In a time when screen time for children is at an all-time high, PonyCycle is able to provide a fun and easy interactive play experience that can improve physical fitness, imagination, and social skills when used in group settings. Additionally, the development team behind PonyCycle puts safety standards at the forefront of all their models when establishing product design and material quality. Last year, the company released the Model U PonyCycle which features a brake system that has passed thousands of safety tests. In 2022, there will be a high-end Model X. It has the most polished look ever which more like a real horse. No other riding simulation toys offer the incredible features of realis mand functionality that PonyCycle does. The PonyCycle is currently available in three different sizes: 3, 4, and 5. The sizes are suitable for children ages three and 12.

To shop the PonyCycle collection, go to www.shop.ponycycle.com.

Media contact:

Ada Gong

[email protected]

747-221-9620

SOURCE PonyCycle , Inc.