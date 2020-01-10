Poo-Pourri Announces A Big Game Giveaway & Drops Its Giant Poo In Miami

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's GO time! Today, Poo-Pourri, the cult-favorite before-you-go toilet spray, debuts its epic Big Game Giveaway! As a thank you to its amazing fans, Poo-Pourri is sending one winner and friend to Miami to attend the Big Game on February 2nd and visit the Giant Poo experience. Get ready to score the ultimate Flushdown!

Poo-Pourri Big Game Giveaway

"Just as we are, our Poo fans are dedicated to tackling the stigma associated with bathroom odor," comments Poo-Pourri's VP of Marketing Nicole Hofmann. "With this giveaway, we're celebrating and thanking our loyal customers by rewarding them with a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend the biggest game of the year!"

To enter the Big Game Giveaway, fans are invited to locate the giveaway post on Poo-Pourri's Instagram account and:

Follow @PooPourri on Instagram Tag a friend you want to join you in the comments section of the giveaway post Fill out the required fields on poopourri.com/biggamesweeps

Terms and Conditions for the giveaway can be found here No purchase necessary. Entries accepted through midnight CST on January 19th. Winner will be announced by January 20th.

Those already attending the Big Game in Miami can find Poo-Pourri's Giant Poo experience at Super Fan Fest at Wynwood Marketplace beginning Thursday, January 30th.

For over a decade, Poo-Pourri has been taking the stink and shame out of letting sh*t go—literally. Now, with Giant Poo, they're teaching the world how to let go of a different kind of crap—toxic thoughts. Self-sabotaging thoughts that, when held in, weigh us down, constipate our minds and hold us back from showing up as our authentic selves. And, where better to let go of toxic crap than inside a 30-foot tall inflatable poop?

In addition to the transformative, immersive, 4D experience fans can expect inside the Giant Poo, Poo-Pourri will announce surprise guest appearances and fan meet and greets throughout the weekend – including our beloved red headed Poo spokeswoman, Bethany!

The Giant Poo experience is FREE and open to the public January 30th – February 2nd. Full details on VIP appearances and event hours can be found here.

Find us on social @PooPourri and intercept bathroom odor online at www.poopourri.com/biggame.

About Poo~Pourri

Founded by serial creator Suzy Batiz in 2007, Poo~Pourri, the original Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, stops bathroom odor before it begins. With 350 million combined video views and over 60 million bottles sold worldwide, Poo~Pourri has become an internationally known, category inventor and start-up success transforming the way we all think about pooping. Poo~Pourri is sold in 40,000 retail locations globally including Costco, Target, CVS, Walgreen's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Ulta, Amazon.com (with over 20,000 5-star reviews!). Poo~Pourri earned the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval in 2013 and an Edison award in 2014. The company has been ranked on Inc.'s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies since 2015 and is certified as a Women Owned Business (WBENC). To learn more, visit www.PooPourri.com .

