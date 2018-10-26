Pool Cover Company, LOOP-LOC, Offers Tips for Selecting the Right Irregularly Shaped Pool Cover

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding a pool to your backyard is a big investment, with many pool options ready to grace your outdoor space with their presence. Pool owners, new and old alike, are frequently attracted to shapes custom made for their backyard or fitting to the vision in their heads. Oftentimes these shapes are irregular, fitting best to a specific space or considering special pool features like waterfalls or hot tub attachments. So, when the time comes to buy a pool cover in the fall, these pool owners find that there's no cover for their pool shape available. What happens now? Pool cover company, LOOP-LOC, has tips for selecting the right irregularly shaped pool cover to fit perfectly on your irregularly shaped pool.

Whether it's a kidney, an L, or some other unique shape you thought up, there's a cover to be custom-built for your pool. LOOP-LOC's covers use computer design software to generate a cover custom fit to your pool's shape, so you don't have to worry about cutting, adjusting, or covering holes or gaps from an ill-fitting cover. Instead, you can relax knowing your cover fits perfectly to your pool, edge to edge, keeping it protected all winter long.

If you're looking for a solar cover to extend your swimming season in a warmer climate, there's options for you too. One option is to invest in solar rings, which you could float on your water surface to minimize heat loss. These rings don't need to be exact to your pool shape, so just toss them in and let them do their job. Another option is to buy a standard solar cover and cut it to pieces that fit your pool edges. It's easier to work with your irregularly shaped pool in divided pieces rather than the whole thing at once, so measure and decide the best way to split up your pool shape to accommodate a standard size cover.

When you're selecting a pool cover, ensure that you're getting the right kind for your needs, whether it's mesh, solid, or a combination of the two. Decide on what your irregular pool needs, whether it's fast drainage from a mesh cover or 100% UV protection from a solid cover. Get the benefits of both with a mixed cover, if that's what works best. If you can't decide, call a professional.

Overall, buying a cover for your irregular pool has all the same considerations as a regular pool, but your cover is a little more special, since it's a custom-made shape. Knowing you have a quality cover that fits like a glove on your pool will give you ease of mind throughout the off-season, until you can open it back up in the spring.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

